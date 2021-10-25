Petition to ban real guns from film sets circulates after 'Rust' shooting

© (Associated Press photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A petition to ban the use of real firearms on movie sets has received celebrity support following last week's accidental killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Joel Souza’s film “Rust.”

The petition calls for a law that would “ban the use of real firearms on set and demand better crew working conditions” after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed Hutchins on the movie's set, according to the Change.org petition.

As of Monday, the petition had more than 26,000 signatures, with a goal of 35,000.

"Please sign this petition and demand for Alec Baldwin to use his power and influence in the Hollywood film industry to make change and ban real guns on film sets," the petition reads.

Bandar Albuliwi, who started the petition, posted an update Monday on his efforts to get "Halyna’s Law" passed.

"I am currently in talks with Senator Dave Cortese, a Democrat elected to the California Senate of California, to push for an actual bill titled 'Halyna's Law,'" Albuliwi wrote.

"These crew members are working 14-16 hour days and then are forced to drive enormous distances to their hotel accommodations," Albuliwi added in an email to The Hill. "There should be no need for real guns to be on film sets, period. These crew members are making movies like the matrix, but they aren’t in the matrix. They can’t slow down live ammunition being fired towards them."

The petition has also garnered support from celebrities in the entertainment industry.

"It’s time to create 'Halyna's Law', which will ban the use of real firearms on film production sets and create a safe working environment for everyone involved," actress Olivia Wilde tweeted on Sunday.

"This is so overdue it’s heartbreaking," actress Holland Taylor also said in a tweet.