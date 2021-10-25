IIROC Trading Halt - AAX

American Noble Gas, Inc. to focus on traditional hydrocarbons as well as helium and other minerals on its newly acquired leasehold located on the Central Kansas Up-lift. Lenexa, KS, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Noble Gas, Inc. (formerly Infinity Energy Resources, Inc.) (OTC-QB: IFNY) ("AMGAS", "Infinity" or the "Company") an independent oil, natural gas and noble gas exploration and development company announced today the results of its recent Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The shareholders approved all matters voted upon including the proposed name change from Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. to American Noble Gas, Inc. The Company has already submitted the necessary filings to effect the name change and is in process of changing its ticker symbol to OTC-QB: AMNG.

