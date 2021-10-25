US judge: Pablo Escobar's cocaine hippos legally 'people'

I even confused myself while trying to find a headline for this article. There’s just so much to unpack there that it took an entire article just to explain that one sentence. A lot of things probably come to mind when you hear the name, Pablo Escobar. Hippopotamuses probably aren’t one of them. Escobar wasn’t just the most notorious drug lord of all time, though. He was also an amateur zookeeper. According to the Guardian, Escobar imported four hippos to his […]
The post U.S. Court Rules Pablo Escobar’s Old Pet Hippos Are People As Columbian Government Tries To Sterilize Them first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Some 100 hippos, descended from a herd smuggled into Colombia by the notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, are now recognized by a U.S. court as “interested persons” following a decision this month that is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States. — from an October...
For years, Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord has eluded capture, despite a $5 million bounty on his head by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and an $800,000 reward by the Colombian government. His good fortune seemed to end on Saturday. In a photo released by Colombia’s presidential press office, Dairo Antonio...
Pablo Escobar's famed hippos - who have thrived in Colombia since the notorious drug lord was killed almost 30 years ago - got a stay of execution after a United States federal court ruled that animals can be recognized as legal persons. Judge Karen Litkovitz, of the United States District...
Today, the Animal Legal Defense Fund announced that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio has recognized animals as legal persons for the first time in the United States. In pursuit of deposing two wildlife experts with expertise in nonsurgical sterilization who reside in Ohio, the Animal...
PUERTO TRIUNFO, Colombia -- Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the less-known legacies of the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar -- the invading hippo. A handful of hippos, which have come to be known as "cocaine hippos," were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for the private zoo of Escobar, and their population has grown to 80, CNN reported.
The Colombian government is putting an end to Pablo Escobar's ‘cocaine hippos.’. The drug lord’s exotic creatures have resided in his Hacienda Nápoles estate since his death in 1993. Escobar initially smuggled four hippos—one male and three female—from a United States zoo back in the 1980s, but they have since bred and multiplied. Estimates say there are now more than 80 hippos.
