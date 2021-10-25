CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Endangered whale population sinks close to 20-year low

By PATRICK WHITTLE - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A type of whale that is one of the rarest marine mammals...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

COP15 Update in Yunnan, China: The Population of Endangered Species, Green Peafowl, Has Shown Steady Increase

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Phase one of the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Convention on Biological Diversity was held in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, China from October 11 to 15, 2021. During the meeting, Yang Xiaojun, a researcher from the Bird Group of Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, introduced that, with great efforts, not only has the wild population of the endangered species, green peafowl, shown steady increase, the quality of their habitat has also been significantly improved. Moreover, the demonstration of the “government-society-community” co-management approach has achieved remarkable results, and the artificial population of the green peafowl has also begun to be built.
SCIENCE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Right whale population down 30% over past decade

BOSTON — The North Atlantic right whale population has shrunk by 30 percent over the last decade, capped off by a roughly 8 percent annual decline to an estimated 336 whales remaining in 2020, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium announced Monday. The population estimate of 336 right whales is...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
nenc.news

North Atlantic right whale population drops to 336, the lowest estimate in 20 years

The population of North Atlantic right whales fell to an estimated 336 in 2020, the latest indication that the critically endangered species is edging closer to extinction. That number represents an 8 percent decrease from the 2019 estimate, and the lowest population estimate for the species in nearly 20 years, according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, which announced the news today ahead of its annual meeting.
WILDLIFE
thebulletin.org

Nuclear bomb detectors reveal hidden blue whale population

Blue whales may be the largest animals on the planet, but they are difficult to spot. The commercial whaling industry in the 20th century drove them to the brink of extinction, and today they are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. An individual blue whale may weigh as much as 33 elephants, but many go unnoticed as their numbers are few, and they live mostly solitary lives spread across all oceans except the Arctic. Yet earlier this year, a team of scientists reported finding a new population of pygmy blue whales right in the middle of the equatorial Indian Ocean, thanks to nuclear-test-detection equipment.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Right whale populations reach new low

North Atlantic right whales are a critically endangered species with a past of being targeted by whaling, a historical tragedy that they have never recovered from. A new population estimate by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium shows the whale numbers continue on a downward plunge. From 2019 to 2020, the estimated population dropped from 366 to 336, a decline of 8 percent.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Ocean Life Advocates
worldanimalnews.com

New Estimates Find That The Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Population Is Declining, Prompting Calls To Save Them

A new estimate from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium found that the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population has dropped 8%, from 366 in 2019 to 336 in 2020.  This latest dire estimate came ahead of the Consortium’s annual meeting which is taking place now. . Yesterday, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) also...
WILDLIFE
pewtrusts.org

How Rapid Warming Affects Some Killer Whale Populations off the Antarctic Peninsula

Killer whales (Orcinus orca) are demonstrating different responses to the changing conditions in the Southern Ocean, a pair of new studies found. Killer whales that rely on large expanses of sea ice to feed may be struggling to find enough food as climate change drives a decrease in annual ice cover, while those that feed primarily in open water appear to be less affected.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
opb.org

An Oregon State ocean expedition’s surprisingly close-to-home whale discovery

Engine trouble can be a real drag. Especially when you’re just a few days into a week-long journey to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in search of elusive beaked whales. So when the Oregon State University research mission aboard the R/V Pacific Storm had to turn around in the middle of the ocean and head back to Newport, there was a fair amount of disappointment on board.
OREGON STATE
YubaNet

New Book by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Marine Scientist Offers a Grim Look at an Endangered Whale Species

A new book by Michael Moore, veterinarian, and marine scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), examines the plight and future of the North Atlantic right whale, one of the most critically endangered species on the planet, and draws on Moore’s 40 years of fieldwork to offer possible solutions. We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and our Responsibility is a reminder that we can all share in the salvation of these imperiled animals. The image most people have of whalers includes harpoons and intentional trauma, yet eating commercially caught seafood leads to whales’ entanglement and slow death in rope and nets, and the global shipping routes that bring us readily available goods often lead to death by collision. All of us are whalers, Moore contends, but we do not have to be.
ANIMALS
McKnight's

Indecision: Sinking ships and endangering lives

Standing along the banks of the Potomac River where she’d come for a convention last week, a skilled nursing provider dramatically recounted her efforts to stay afloat back home in the Midwest. Stricken by major staffing woes (complicated by the region’s overwhelming vaccine hesitancy), her company had been forced to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy