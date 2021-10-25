Gaming board OKs Louisiana horse racing track, casino sale

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of the Supreme Court signaled Monday they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy. But it was unclear how quickly the court would rule...
About 9,000 municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. About 9 in 10 city workers covered by the mandate have gotten vaccinated and there have been no disruptions to city services as a result of staffing shortages, de Blasio told reporters at his daily news briefing. New York has more than 300,000 city employees.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. The first could go into kids’ arms by midweek. “We are not waiting on the operations and logistics,” said coronavirus...
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
British bank Barclays on Monday said chief executive Jes Staley had quit ahead of contesting the outcome of a U.K. probe into past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays, which had supported Staley during the investigation, added in a statement that the preliminary conclusion "makes no findings that...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were campaigning in many of the same, highly competitive parts of Virginia on Monday, trying to secure last minute support in a governor’s race that has captured national attention as a major referendum on Joe Biden’s presidency. McAuliffe, who...
