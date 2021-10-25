CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Vandal causes $4k worth of damage to New Market in Chesterfield

By Keyris Manzanares
 6 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Over the summer, a man broke several windows at the New Market in Chesterfield, causing over $4,000 in damage.

The man arrived at New Market located at 3900 N. Bailey Bridge Road, on a blue moped on July 17, 2021, at 12 a.m., and again on July 21, 2021, at about 12:48 a.m. Authorities said he broke several windows.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and a noticeable limp.

If you can help authorities solve this crime or identify the suspect, Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.

