Africa

Mali expels envoy of West Africa's 15-nation regional bloc

By BABA AHMED - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional government has ordered an envoy of the 15-nation West African regional bloc...

UN News Centre

UN’s top envoy warns Great Lakes Region is ‘at a crossroads’

For Mr. Xia, the main threat to peace and stability in this region around the Great Rift Valley, remains the persistence of non-State armed groups. He pointed to “an upsurge in attacks”, whether by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), or those launched by the RED-Tabara against Bujumbura airport, in Burundi, last September.
WORLD
UN News Centre

With crisis deepening in Mali, UN top envoy says ‘all is not lost’

“However, all is not lost”, El-Ghassim Wane cautioned. He highlighted the Council’s visit to the country last week and the tribute paid to the 243 fallen peacekeepers who’ve been killed serving the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA), saying it was “a stark reminder of the sacrifices made over the last eight years in the search for peace.”
UNITED NATIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger's west region

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Six members of Niger's national guard have been killed and several others were injured and are missing after an armed attack on a convoy in the country's western Tillaberi region, the government said Thursday. Rebels armed with rifles and rocket launchers and riding motorcycles intercepted the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
Derrick

Sudan tribal protesters lift port blockade, week after coup

CAIRO (AP) — Tribal protesters on Monday lifted their weekslong blockade on Sudan’s main seaport and oil pipelines, and reopened roads linking the port to the rest of the country, a tribal leader said, following a deal with the military to remove the barricades for one month. The development comes...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
POLITICS
Place
Africa
IBTimes

Erdogan Threatens To Expel 10 Western Envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017, becoming...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Turkey's Erdogan orders to expel envoys of 10 countries including US

Ankara [Turkey], October 24 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for calling to release human rights activist Osman Kavala. On Tuesday, the embassies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

West Braces For Turkey's Possible Expulsion Of 10 Envoys

Turkey's relations with Western allies edged Monday toward their deepest crisis of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 19-year rule, as world capitals braced for Ankara's possible expulsion of ambassadors from the US and nine other countries. The lira broke through historic lows ahead of a cabinet meeting that could prove fateful...
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

Nigerian Nobel-winning author Wole Soyinka has hope in young

Wole Soyinka, Nigeria’s Nobel-winning author, sees his country’s many problems — misgoverning politicians, systemic corruption, violent extremists, and kidnapping bandits — yet he does not despair. At 87, he says Nigeria’s youth may have the energy and the know-how to get the troubled country back on track. It is up to the new generation “to decide whether they want to […]
OBITUARIES
KEYT

‘Never lose hope,’ expelled French envoy tells Belarusians

PARIS (AP) — France says its ambassador to Belarus has been ordered out of the country. In a statement Monday, France’s Foreign Minister said that Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste’s departure on Sunday was due to the “unilateral decision” of Belarusian authorities. It added that de Lacoste, who has been in his post since late last year, had not met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to give him copies of his credentials. Local media say the move to kick the ambassador out is linked to the nonrecognition by France, and other European Union countries, of Lukashenko’s re-election in August 2020. Lukashenko claimed a sixth presidential term but the election was marred by widespread voter fraud and considered a sham by Western governments.
POLITICS
BBC

Turkey dispute with US eases after threat to expel envoys

Tensions between Turkey and 10 Western countries including the US have eased, days after the Turkish president threatened to ban their ambassadors. Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the expulsions after the envoys called for a jailed activist's release last week. But on Monday, the countries involved said they would not interfere...
FOREIGN POLICY

