Interview: Cal OES discusses bomb cyclone, flooding response

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Jordan Radach
 6 days ago

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is behind the much-needed response to the bomb cyclone that hit Northern California over the weekend.

Less rain expected Monday after record-breaking rainfall over the weekend

Brian May with Cal OES joined Sonseeahray to explain what they’re doing to alleviate the flooding situation across the state.

