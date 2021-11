ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — City Dock in Annapolis is underwater once again. The water started to rise before the first drop of rain fell Friday and it’s a reality Maryland’s capital city is getting used to. “The road which gets flooded all the time when there’s a lot of rain and a lot of wind,” said one resident. At high tide, the water topped four feet and another one will come early Saturday morning which could be as high as five feet, three inches. “I’ve been over to Eastport which is very vulnerable there, it’s peninsula. And on the backside, they are exposed to...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO