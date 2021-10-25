CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man 3 spoilers: Director reveals a devastating plot detail

By Alex Welch
Inverse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere will Tom Holland’s Peter Parker go after Spider-Man: No Way Home? That question is one of several on the minds of Marvel fans everywhere heading into the film’s release this coming December — and it’s not hard to see why. Several people involved in No Way Home, including...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Fans React to New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Character Casting

James Gunn officially confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has cast actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the hotly anticipated third chapter of Gunn’s trilogy. Teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017), fans have been eagerly awaiting word on who Marvel Studios would tap to play the powerful cosmic hero. Now that Poulter has been cast as the Marvel Comics legend joining popular MCU characters like Rocket Racoon and Groot, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions — and memes featuring Poulter’s past roles.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Says Everyone Is in Danger After Peter Parker's Identity Reveal

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out if all of the casting rumors are true. In addition to some potential surprises, the new movie will see the return of many MCU fan-favorites. However, it sounds like no one is safe now that the world knows Spider-Man's identity, which was revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In fact, Zendaya (MJ) recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct) about Peter Parker's loved ones being in danger.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jon Watts
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Director Chloé Zhao Explains How She Got Superman in the MCU

SPOILER WARNING: This article discusses brief references in Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” that, while in no way related to the plot of the film that opens on Nov. 5, could be considered spoilers. A throwaway pop-culture reference in a Marvel Studios movie is usually as common as a form-fitting unitard. But when Disney released a featurette last week for Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” in which a child refers to the Eternal named Ikaris (Richard Madden) as “Superman,” the moment was enough to launch dozens of deep-dive reaction videos and head–spinning tweets wondering “What does this all mean?!” In the scene in question, Ikaris and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mark Ruffalo Says Playing Hulk Was Difficult Until Thor: Ragnarok

The Hulk is one of the more complex heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even giving actor Mark Ruffalo a difficult time until he portrayed the Avenger in Thor: Ragnarok. Ruffalo first appeared as Bruce Banner in 2012's The Avengers, taking over for Edward Norton after 2008's The Incredible Hulk. While Ruffalo spent the majority of his time as Banner in The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok provided him the first opportunity to give Hulk the spotlight, which was helped by the advancements in technology. The release of a new book reveals how the actor found Ragnarok as the first MCU film that wasn't difficult to bring the Hulk to life.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#No Way Home#Empire#Mcu
epicstream.com

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Photo Reveals Doc Ock Chase Scene

Doc Ock is a huge threat to Peter Parker on a freeway in a new still from Spider-Man: No Way Home. There is little doubt that everyone is looking forward to Spider-Man: No Way Home. For some, it has a lot to do with Alfred Molina's return as Dr. Otto Gunther Octavius. Now, we have a new glimpse at what Doc Ock will be up to in the upcoming sequel. A new photo from the film teases an epic chase as the villain goes after Peter Parker.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Merch Reveals Closer Look at Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Suits in No Way Home

New Spider-Man: No Way Home march gives fans a new look at both Spider-Man and Doctor Strange's suits in the movie. People have been trying to figure out anything they can about the upcoming Marvel film. Tilibra posted a school notebook with the Wall-Crawler front and center. However, the black mystic suit from the trailer is the featured look for the hero. Doctor Strange's new robes and the Eye of Agamotto are there in the pages of this book as well. A lot of questions have been asked about that black suit and what's going on with these magical seeming webs in No Way Home. Some fans believe that Spidey is going to need the new suit to chase the Multiverse villains. It seems obvious at this point that the outfit will be given to Peter Parker by Doctor Strange because it has some sort of effect on how Tom Holland's hero will be fighting the villains this time around. Check out some of the images down below:
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

Could Captain America have stopped Thanos before Endgame? Every Marvel fan has an opinion on Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and how Thanos and The Snap were maybe not so inevitable. Perhaps if the Avengers had played their cards right to begin with, the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame (2019) would’ve been unnecessary, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) defeated and The Blip averted.
MOVIES
Empire

Empire’s World-Exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home Covers Revealed

Across his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has been through a lot – and he’s about to head into a whole new world of trouble. After joining the Avengers (Captain America: Civil War), going it alone (Spider-Man: Homecoming), blasting off to space and disintegrating (Avengers: Infinity War), eventually rematerialising (Avengers: Endgame), and then battling Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio while grieving the loss of his mentor (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Marvel’s web-slinger now faces all kinds of chaos in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. For one, his secret identity has been revealed by J. Jonah Jameson. Plus, he’s been framed for Mysterio’s death. On top of all that, he’s about to face some of the most iconic villains from the Spider-verse. Who’s ready for a bit of multiversal madness?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home: New Look At Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus Revealed

A brand new look at Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man: No Way Home has been revealed. Spider-Man: No Way Home is not only set to cap off Tom Holland’s “Home” trilogy, but it’s also set to introduce a Spider-Verse like premise. The film will see the return of previous Spider-Man villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, making it one of the most interesting movies Marvel Studios has produced in a long time.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Rough Patch: New Details Shared From Spider-Man’s MCU Origin

Spider-Man is one of the most beloved comic book characters of all time. He has Marvel AND Sony movies dedicated to him, numerous video games, and even a whole attraction themed around him at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, FL. However, a producer of the Sony adaptation of the series has spoken out about being moved to tears of anger at the thought of having to cross over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ORLANDO, FL
Inverse

Eternals backlash exposes a new type of problem for Marvel

Marvel movies are hugely popular. Why are we pretending otherwise?. When Marvel released the first teaser for Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, the internet was polarized. The trailer hinted at a centuries-spanning epic unlike any Marvel movie before. Some fans bought into the hype, waxing lyrical about the visually impressive aura. Others complained that it looked dull, desaturated, and gray. (What else is new?)
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy