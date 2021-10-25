Spider-Man 3 spoilers: Director reveals a devastating plot detail

New Spider-Man: No Way Home march gives fans a new look at both Spider-Man and Doctor Strange's suits in the movie. People have been trying to figure out anything they can about the upcoming Marvel film. Tilibra posted a school notebook with the Wall-Crawler front and center. However, the black mystic suit from the trailer is the featured look for the hero. Doctor Strange's new robes and the Eye of Agamotto are there in the pages of this book as well. A lot of questions have been asked about that black suit and what's going on with these magical seeming webs in No Way Home. Some fans believe that Spidey is going to need the new suit to chase the Multiverse villains. It seems obvious at this point that the outfit will be given to Peter Parker by Doctor Strange because it has some sort of effect on how Tom Holland's hero will be fighting the villains this time around. Check out some of the images down below:

