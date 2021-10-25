Cops Nab Suspect Caught on Camera Vandalizing NYC’s New George Floyd Statue

In a heartbreaking, tear-filled court testimony on Friday, a 10-year-old girl described seeing her babysitter repeatedly punch and slap her 11-month-old brother “very hard,” according to the San Antonio Express-News. Miguel Gutierrez, 27, is accused of killing baby Xzavier Cortez by what the Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled to be blunt force trauma to the abdomen. The 10-year-old cried as she described to jurors the horrors that occurred under Gutierrez’s watch. “He would hit me, and he left me on the floor when I had cuts and bruises,” she said. There were multiple times Xzavier fell off the bed numerous times, which Gutierrez ignored, she said. “I saw Xzavier on the floor. I picked him up again and he started to cry a little bit. I went to give him a bottle and he wasn’t taking it. I tried to call someone but his [Gutierrez’s] car was outside, and we were not allowed to go outside,” she said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO