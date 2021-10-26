CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siloam Springs, AR

2 shot in Siloam Springs, suspect arrested for attempted first degree murder

By C.C. McCandless, Garrett Fergeson
 9 days ago

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Two people were taken to local hospitals after being shot Sunday evening in Siloam Springs, and a suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder charges.

Police arrested Valentin Solano-Tejeda, 49, after he allegedly shot 2 people including one of his roommates.

Around 6:30 p.m., Siloam Springs police responded to a disturbance and shooting on E. Ken Leach Court. The shooting took place in the Patriot Park neighborhood off Cheri Whitlock Street.

According to police, several witnesses were present in the residence at the time, including two children.

When officers arrived, they administered first aid to a pair of shooting victims until paramedics from the Siloam Springs Fire Department arrived.

One victim suffered a shot to his lower abdomen that exited his back and a graze on the right side of his head from a second gunshot. He was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

The second victim had a small, round wound on his back and a larger jagged-edged wound on his left areola, according to a police report. SSFD paramedics treated him for a collapsed lung and transported him to Washington Regional Medial Center in Fayetteville.

Details from witnesses in the police report identified Solano-Tejeda as the roommate of one of the shooting victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfW0M_0cc9hlcX00
Police arrested Valentin Solano-Tejeda on charges of attempted murder in the first degree and additional charges, and he’s currently being held at the Benton County Jail. | Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

The report explains that Solano-Tejeda asked to borrow a cell phone, exited the residence, returned, and drew a gun from his waistband.

Solano-Tejeda then allegedly engaged in a physical struggle with one of the shooting victims, got up, and aimed the gun at the victim’s head, firing one shot which grazed the victim. Solano-Tejeda then left on foot.

The residence was equipped with a doorbell camera that captured part of the event, including the sound of three loud noises presumed to be gunshots, according to a police report. The footage indicated that this was followed by yelling and someone running west while carrying a child. After that, the camera showed Solano-Tejeda throwing an object to the ground while walking west.

Officers found a black, semi-automatic 9mm handgun in the front flower bed area next door.

Police arrested Solano-Tejeda for two counts of first degree attempted murder, two counts of felony first degree battery, and 11 counts of aggravated assault.

Solano-Tejeda is being held at the Benton County jail on a $750,000 bond.

According to the police report, Solano-Tejeda possibly has multiple variations of his last name, two possible dates of birth, and no known social security number.

Detectives interviewed Solano-Tejeda and asked him if he meant to hurt the victims, and through a translator, he said “no.” According to detectives, Solano-Tejeda gave the same answer when asked if the incident was an accident.

According to the report, Solano-Tejeda added that his “life in Siloam Springs has been hell,” and he requested a lawyer.

The report says a criminal history check shows Solano-Tejeda was previously arrested in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas for driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence, open container, and public intoxication.

