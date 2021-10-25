Bears coach Matt Nagy says he tested positive for COVID

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As previously mentioned, Nagy is only the latest member of the Bears organization to be quarantined after testing positive. Offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Caleb Johnson were added to the reserve/COVID list on Sunday, joining outside linebacker Robert Quinn and tight end Jimmy Graham. Running back Damien Williams was activated off of the list ahead of Sunday's away game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"This is something that for us, it's a reminder for all of us to be extremely cautious and to understand where we're at," Nagy said on Monday, via ESPN. "We've seen it with other teams in the league and society in general, so we're working through that."

Nagy will require two negative tests within 48 hours before he can rejoin the team as they prep for their next game. The Bears, coming off of a 38-3 loss to the Bucs, are slated to host the San Francisco 49ers on Halloween.

While all NFL coaches are required to be vaccinated, some have still been sidelined this season due to positive tests. Buccaneers cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross missed Sunday's game against Nagy and the Bears after testing positive. Earlier on Monday, it was revealed Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry tested positive and will likely miss this Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix.