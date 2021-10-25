CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chart analysts see momentum building for a year-end rally

By Patti Domm, @in/patti-domm-9224884/, @pattidomm
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 hit another record on Monday and stocks...

www.cnbc.com

Street.Com

Rotational Action Builds as the Uptrend Gains Momentum

One of the major themes of the market in 2021 has been a disconnect between the indexes and the action in the majority of stocks. Although a large number of small-caps and secondary stocks hit a top in February, the indexes continued to run higher and covered up this action. The correction that occurred in September helped to close the gap between the indexes and the broader market, but the inconsistency flared up again on Monday as growth stocks jumped higher.
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on AbbVie's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of AbbVie(NYSE:ABBV). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a shorter-term...
FXStreet.com

MATIC price builds momentum for Polygon to breakout to $2.50

Polygon sees bullish price squeeze continuing as higher lows keep persisting. MATIC price sees bulls building momentum to go for a breakout above $1.80. If MATIC price can consolidate above $1.80, the price target will be $2.48 in the coming weeks. Polygon (MATIC) price has been trading higher in a...
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Internals Suggest Rally Momentum Stalling – Mike Swanson

I haven’t been doing many trades at all since June when the stock market internals were clearly negatively diverging away from the averages. We saw the S&P 500 and the broad market fall down towards its 150 and 200-day moving averages in September and then rally in October into the current earnings season, but it is now overbought on its daily stochastics.
FXStreet.com

Cardano buy-side volume rises as momentum builds for ADA to breakout

Cardano price has been stuck in a sideways bandwidth since the end of September. The RSI shows that buy-side volume is picking up as the index crosses 50 to the upside. With all the favorable external tailwinds, expect a breakout trade to happen with bulls targeting $2.74 in the first phase.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CNBC

Jim Cramer says chipmaker GlobalFoundries is a buy after its IPO this week

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended investors snatch up shares of GlobalFoundries. The chipmaker went public a day earlier to relatively little fanfare, the "Mad Money" host said. "I think the semiconductor shortage will persist for far longer than we'd like, which is bad news for the global economy but...
MarketWatch

Major indexes close at records as stocks rise slightly to close out upbeat month

Major stock indexes ended at records Friday, rising slightly to close out a strong October performance amid a solid corporate earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 89 points, or 0.2%, to end near 35,819, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained arond 9 points, or 0.2%, to close near 4,605. The Nasdaq Composite rose around 50 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,498. The Dow saw a 5.8% rise in October, while the S&P 500 advanced 6.9% and the Nasdaq rallied 7.3%.
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil stock rallies after earnings beat expectations, stock repurchases expected to begin next year

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue, as improved demand and increased realizations helped all of the company's business segments generate positive results. The company swung to net income of $6.75 billion, or $1.57 a share, from a loss of $680 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.56. Total revenue jumped 59.7% to $73.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $71.13 billion. In the Upstream business, average realizations for crude oil increased 7% from the second quarter and natural gas realizations grew 28%. Production volume in the Permian averaged 500,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, up 30% from a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.1 billion. "We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022," said Chief Executive Darren Woods. The stock has rallied 56.0% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 22.4%.
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after disappointing earnings from Apple, Amazon

Stocks opened slightly lower Friday, feeling pressure after disappointing earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, tl 35,710, while the S&P 500 was off 0.5% at 4,573. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7% to 15,342. Shares of Apple fell 3.4%, while Amazon shares declined 4.8%.
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts see upside in these stocks as earnings continues

The third-quarter earnings season has come with plenty of stunning beats — and a few notable disappointments. Investors now face a daunting question: Which companies will carry their success into subsequent quarters?. For instance, Tesla has been leading the pack on the green tidal wave of electric vehicles, and has...
MarketWatch

HireRight stock opens below the IPO price, and stays there

HireRight Holdings Corp. was jeered in its public debut, as the stock opened 5.3% below its initial public offering price and slipped a bit further. A disappointing might have been expected, as the Nashville-based employment screening company's IPO priced overnight at $19 a share, below the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $18.00 at 11:08 a.m. Eastern for 1.97 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.43 billion. The stock was recently down 7.6% at $17.55, and has traded within a range of $17.50 to $18.18 since its open. The disappointing debut came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.2% while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.1%.
CNBC

Final Trades: AMZN, AAPL, SKX & CYBR

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Brian Kelly and Pete Najarian.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Evelo Biosciences is worth a speculative bet

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Omega Healthcare: "This is hard for me to fathom because it's diverged so much from Ventas ... which has 3% yield. I've got to see what's going on. Usually, that's a red flag to have a yield [as high as Omega]."
