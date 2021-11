The swastika is a symbol representing one of the most evil acts in human history, and video game developers have been understandably hesitant to include it in their games. In 2017's Call of Duty: World War II, developer Sledgehammer Games replaced the symbol with the Iron Cross, but it seems that might not be the case for the next game in the series. According to gaming journalist and insider Tom Henderson, when Call of Duty: Vanguard releases next month, it could give players the option to switch between the two symbols. Henderson bases this theory on the fact that both images have appeared in trailers and internal art.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO