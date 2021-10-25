‘NCIS’ has had an explosive 19th season so far. Here are 3 products to celebrate your love for the show

The hunt for gold sometimes requires the cast of “Gold Rush” to take on difficult tasks as star Rick Ness knows all too well. Gold mining is not for the weak or faint of heart as “Gold Rush” has demonstrated time and time again. One of the most popular figures on the show is a veteran gold digger, Rick Ness. He’s spent a good portion of his life, trying to dig up the precious metal from underneath the earth’s surface. It is far from an easy job but you can strike it rich if you play your cards right. Ness and the other “Gold Rush” cast members have shown audiences what can be done with a little hard work. A hobby to some people is a culture, career and way of life for others like Rick Ness. The same is true for his castmates Tony Beets and Parker Schnabel.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO