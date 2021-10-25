‘NCIS’ has had an explosive 19th season so far. Here are 3 products to celebrate your love for the show
wfla.com
6 days ago
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
We know that there were a lot of hot takes all about this past episode of NCIS, especially when it comes to Gibbs, McGee, and Parker. Why did Mark Harmon’s character recommend Alden for the job over his own protegee? It’s something that came as a total shock, mostly because to so many of us, Tim has felt like the proper heir apparent for ages.
The murder of a crime boss’ son leads the team to stolen guns on NCIS: LA Season 13 Episode 4, “Sorry for Your Loss.”. Just when it feels like NCIS: LA is getting back to basics, it appears the team still isn’t done chasing down Katya. We’re all for continuing...
Some NCIS: Los Angeles fans are worrying that this will be the last season of the show. The show is the first ever NCIS spinoff and is on its 13th season. But why are fans worried that season 13 will be it’s last?. Apparently, the ratings haven’t held up well...
1. “Cowboy Bebop” (available November 19)
Why Should I Watch? Calling the original anime “Cowboy Bebop” a cult classic doesn’t quite do justice to its impact on animation, television, and culture at large. Hajime Yatate’s neo-noir space western originally ran in the late ’90s, hopping across two Japanese TV networks to air its 26 episodes before becoming the first anime title to premiere on Adult Swim here in the States (circa 2001). Often referred to as a bridge for animation fans to invest in anime, as well as Western audiences to appreciate a medium originated in the East, “Cowboy Bebop” is...
EXCLUSIVE: A Spanish production services outfit with credits including The Crown, The Night Manager and Love Island has entered the original drama game.
Palma Pictures, which has serviced more than 25 features/TV series and 2000 commercials over the past three decades, will open Palma Pictures Studios in London with immediate effect.
The Studios opens with a number of shows in development, including a TV adaptation of West End comedy show String vs Spitta written by Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe, a mini-series, Love Jack, inspired by the secret love affair between Gunilla Von Post and John F. Kennedy and a Palma-set TV show based on novels by best-selling Swedish writer Mons Kallentoft.
Execs Trent Walton and Mike Day will oversee the scripted hub’s day-to-day operation, “drawing upon our Scandinavian, Spanish and British roots, to combine the work of international authors and writers to tell nuanced local stories with global reach,” according to Walton.
Palma, which was founded in 1993 by Ola Holmgren and wife Grete, has provided production services to a wealth of big budget dramas of late including BBC1’s The Mallorca Files and Us and Amazon’s Hanna. It employs 45 staff from more than 10 different countries and operates the Mediterranean Production Centre, a purpose-built studio complex.
(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
Looking good, mama! Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley had an impressive weight loss over the years, and she looks more confident than ever in transformation photos. The reality star has previously opened up about dropping 20 pounds as an ambassador for Nutrisystem. While she enjoys doing pilates as exercise, the biggest change to Julie’s lifestyle is she “[modifies] and [makes] better choices” when it comes to her diet.
R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
Tom Bergeron is finally speaking out about his abrupt firing as host of "Dancing With the Stars." The media personality helmed the dancing competition series for 28 seasons, along with co-host Erin Andrew since 2014, and departed the show in July 2020. While appearing on "Bob Saget's Here for You"...
Ellen Pompeo went to incredible lengths to escape the public eye when she married Chris Ivery back in 2007 – a difficult feat considering it took place during the fourth season of Grey's Anatomy. Instead of the traditional big white wedding in front of friends and family, the couple travelled...
The hunt for gold sometimes requires the cast of “Gold Rush” to take on difficult tasks as star Rick Ness knows all too well. Gold mining is not for the weak or faint of heart as “Gold Rush” has demonstrated time and time again. One of the most popular figures on the show is a veteran gold digger, Rick Ness. He’s spent a good portion of his life, trying to dig up the precious metal from underneath the earth’s surface. It is far from an easy job but you can strike it rich if you play your cards right. Ness and the other “Gold Rush” cast members have shown audiences what can be done with a little hard work. A hobby to some people is a culture, career and way of life for others like Rick Ness. The same is true for his castmates Tony Beets and Parker Schnabel.
Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week ended on Tuesday with a surprising double elimination. Real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were sent home without controversy, but the elimination of The Bachelor star Matt James and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold frustrated fans at home. James and Arnold were eliminated thanks to a technicality because the judges did not unanimously pick a duo to save.
Phaedra Parks didn’t go easy on Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is known for not backing away from a shade war when people come for her. Days ago, Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe summoned her. Both women were on Instagram Live together. They formed a friendship while filming “Couples Retreat” for VH1. Shamari read some of the comments from her followers. And one person told her that she and Claudia needed to return to RHOA. And they needed to “read” Phaedra.
Ricarlo Flanagan has died at the age of 40. The rapper's agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, told PEOPLE that his client passed away over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. His cause of death was not confirmed. Article continues below advertisement. Article continues below...
