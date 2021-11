Kenya Moore wasn’t shady about Porsha Williams’ departure from RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore probably didn’t anticipate so many changes would be made to the cast ahead of season 14. Cynthia Bailey is out. She didn’t receive a contract for a main spot. And she wasn’t interested in becoming a friend to the show. Porsha Williams also decided it was time to walk away. She has a spinoff show coming to Bravo soon. However, it was rumored she didn’t want to hold on to her peach because of the controversy surrounding her engagement. She is engaged to Simon Guobadia. And last season, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. Falynn was a guest on season 13. She was also introduced on the show as a friend to Porsha. However, Porsha has denied that she is the cause of Falynn and Simon’s split. She also said that they weren’t actually friends.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO