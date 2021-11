When we first saw it, there was little doubt the Wilderness treatment would spread beyond the Subaru Outback. The hardcore-crossover concept has been quietly gaining steam, which only makes sense given that compact SUV sales are off the charts. Crossover lift kits and knobby-tire upgrades are now a thing, and practically everyone says "overlanding" when they mean "car camping." Subaru owners modding their rides have been at the leading edge of this trend, so it was only natural the parent company would cash in. Enter the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, the second example of the outdoorsy new trim level. We've now driven them both, so the question is: Who wore it better?

