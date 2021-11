When a human body lacks any deficiency, it is important to include vitamins in the daily routine. However, browsing the vitamin aisle and finding the right brand can be a daunting task. With the availability of an ocean of brands, ‘Vegan Gummies’ has emerged as one of the most promising health and wellness brands. Founded by Megan Shears and Anthony Agyeman, the USP of this brand is that one can consume vitamins in the form of gummies. Going by the name, all the products of the brand are vegan and made from organic ingredients. The products of many vitamin brands are derived from animals, and Megan and Anthony believe in veganism to have a prospering life.

