Biden administration takes new steps to boost availability of rapid covid tests

Washington, D.C. October 26, 2021 – Today, during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted several existing authorities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide. Currently, less than 1% of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in low-income countries — prolonging the pandemic globally and at home. During the hearing, Senator Warren called on Biden’s nominees to utilize tools available to the Biden administration such as Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a waiver of exclusive intellectual property protections for vaccines, the Defense Production Act (DPA), and rights granted to the government in its contracts with vaccine manufacturers to fight vaccine inequity worldwide. In response to Senator Warren, each of the nominees agreed to prioritize tools under their respective purviews to expand global access to COVID-19 vaccines and end the pandemic.

