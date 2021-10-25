CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden administration takes new steps to boost availability of rapid covid tests

By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SFGate
 6 days ago

The Biden administration announced additional steps on Monday to increase the availability of rapid at-home coronavirus tests and bring down their cost. The biggest change is a $70 million investment by the National Institutes of Health - using funds from the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year - to help...

Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
KTSA

FDA Blocks Critical Rapid COVID-19 Testing

When we’re fighting a pandemic, we should be using all of the tools at our disposal, but are the FDA and other regulations blocking a test that could be crucial to fighting covid? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller, who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
ABC Action News

Newsy Investigates: COVID-19 rapid tests struggle to win FDA approval

César de la Fuente developed an affordable rapid test for COVID-19 more than a year ago. "Our dream is to someday maybe see one of these in pharmacies," said de la Fuente, a presidential assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania. A swab from the mouth or nose transforms into...
YubaNet

At Hearing, Warren Calls on the Biden Administration to Use Every Available Tool to Fight COVID-19 Worldwide

Washington, D.C. October 26, 2021 – Today, during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted several existing authorities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide. Currently, less than 1% of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in low-income countries — prolonging the pandemic globally and at home. During the hearing, Senator Warren called on Biden’s nominees to utilize tools available to the Biden administration such as Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a waiver of exclusive intellectual property protections for vaccines, the Defense Production Act (DPA), and rights granted to the government in its contracts with vaccine manufacturers to fight vaccine inequity worldwide. In response to Senator Warren, each of the nominees agreed to prioritize tools under their respective purviews to expand global access to COVID-19 vaccines and end the pandemic.
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Newman Regional Health begins administering boosters, third doses; new rapid test options available for licensed daycares

Now that some COVID-19 third doses and booster shots have been granted emergency use authorization by the federal government, Newman Regional Health has started vaccinating those eligible for those additional medications. The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for boosters involving the two-dose Pfizer shots. For boosters,...
CBS News

U.S. struggling with shortage of COVID-19 rapid tests

The U.S. is struggling with a nationwide shortage of COVID-19 rapid tests. The Biden administration has focused its efforts on vaccinating as many Americans as possible. While the U.S. has a substantial supply of vaccines, many Americans are having difficulty finding over-the-counter rapid tests for at-home use. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo joined CBSN to discuss.
thecentersquare.com

Biden administration may take over Arizona business safety enforcement

(The Center Square) – Arizona soon could lose its authority over safety in the workplace. The Biden administration has warned the state, along with South Carolina and Utah, its occupational and safety plan for businesses could be set aside and taken over by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
mix929.com

Becton Dickinson begins selling new at-home rapid COVID-19 test

(Reuters) – Becton Dickinson and Co has partnered with Amazon.com Inc to begin shipment of a new at-home rapid COVID-19 test that can confirm results using an entirely automated smartphone app. The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test, which was authorized by U.S. regulators in August, also automatically reports results to...
WDTN

Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated: study

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
