If personal is the name of the next gen banking game.. Financial marketers must reach out now or their window of opportunity will slam shut forever. All strategic players have come to the realization that next gen banking customers are their primary profit pool as of 2025. PWC research foresees a 42% increase of cashless payments towards 2025. The same research expects that 90% of bank’s useful consumer data comes from payments. Moreover, the industry’s role in fostering inclusion becomes a significant priority. Financial inclusion of woman, farmers and small businesses are transforming credit decision making while new data and AI open massive opportunities. This all has made the battle on the next gen banking customer very intense.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO