CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County To Consider Sending $800 A Month To Low-Income Families For Two Years

By Ally Schweitzer
DCist
DCist
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montgomery County could be the first jurisdiction in Maryland to provide cash to low-income families, with no restrictions on how the money is spent. A pilot program under consideration in the Montgomery County Council would send $800 a month to 300 low-income families in the county, including up to 100 households...

dcist.com

Comments / 19

Gunter Brenda
6d ago

I think where the State of Maryland is Concerned they are just looking at just Families in Poverty. What about those that are Disabled and live on Disability and fight to live from month to month? Its not always about the families fighting to stay out of Poverty its also the Disabled that are fighting to stay in their own homes and out of being homeless. Governor Hogan and our other State Representatives really need to open up their eyes and see how this Pandemic has affected our Communities and our Marylanders that are struggling and have ended up homeless. Thats why our Homeless Shelters are so full and our Crime Rates are so High. I mean Come On People Get Real!!!!

Reply(2)
8
kimberly
6d ago

Ridiculous the more people depend on the government the more like Russia we become

Reply(2)
7
Ralph Hobday
5d ago

You need to realize that the money is going to go to all the illegals Maryland is welcoming

Reply
4
Related
DCist

D.C., Montgomery County Announce Plans To Vaccinate Kids Under 12

Local health officials have released plans to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds in D.C. and Montgomery County once federal officials grant final approval to do so. District and Montgomery County health officials say they expect the vaccines to arrive within one to five days of that vote. They are working to make vaccines available at schools, community vaccination sites, pop-up clinics, pharmacies, pediatrician offices, and other health care facilities. The 5 to 11-year-old age group is one of the last to get the vaccine, which has left them more vulnerable to contracting COVID and transmitting it to others — especially after the school year started in-person.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

Youngkin Attacks On Criminal Justice Reform Put McAuliffe On The Defensive

During the last two years, Virginia has seen historic changes to its criminal justice system — changes that may not have been politically possible just a few years ago in the once-purple state. Lawmakers legalized recreational weed and abolished the death penalty. And they funded a package of more than a dozen bills focused on policing in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, including a ban on no-knock warrants and chokeholds (they fell short of passing the most progressive reforms).
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
California, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Society
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Society
DCist

D.C. Finishes Construction On Black Lives Matter Plaza

A bright yellow mural declaring “BLACK LIVES MATTER” has been permanently painted on the main roadway leading to the White House, and work to redesign the surrounding street to accommodate a pedestrian gathering space is also complete. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had the original mural painted in June 2020. She...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
Person
Andrew Yang
DCist

As COVID Cases Trend Down, Montgomery County Considers Lifting Mask Mandate

Montgomery County residents may not have to wear a mask indoors as early as Friday, if COVID transmission levels continue their decline, health officials say. The county is one of two in the region (the other being Howard County) that have seen case rates decline to “moderate” transmission levels, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Since Thursday, Montgomery has seen fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people a day, moving the county from the category of “substantial” to “moderate” transmission, as categorized by the CDC. Many localities in the region reinstated their mask mandates over the summer when transmission levels reached “substantial” levels. A resolution by the county’s board of public health states that the county must be in moderate transmission for seven consecutive days before the indoor mask mandate is lifted.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

Support For Recreational Marijuana Drops Slightly In Maryland, Poll Shows

Sixty percent of Maryland residents support legalizing recreational marijuana, a slight decline from March 2021, according to the latest polling from Goucher College. Seven months ago, the same poll showed that 67% of Marylanders supported full legalization of weed. But residents have warmed on marijuana legalization significantly since 2014, when just 50% of residents said they supported the idea.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#The Meyer Foundation
DCist

Montgomery County Will Reinstate Alcohol Consumption In 13 Parks

Montgomery County is bringing back a program that allows residents to drink in more than a dozen parks. The county loosened restrictions on alcohol consumptions in certain parks in the fall of 2020, part of larger efforts to support local restaurants amid the pandemic. The temporary directive ended this past July, along with the end of Maryland’s state of emergency.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
HHS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
DCist

Your Voter Guide To The 2021 Virginia Elections

Virginians head to the polls to vote for candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 seats in the House of Delegates on Nov. 2 (and more than half a million Virginians have already voted early). Virginia is one of just two states — the other is New Jersey — holding a governor’s race this year. Many see this off-year contest as an indicator for the 2022 midterms — and a proving ground for national political messaging.
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy