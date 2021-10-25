Montgomery County To Consider Sending $800 A Month To Low-Income Families For Two Years

Montgomery County residents may not have to wear a mask indoors as early as Friday, if COVID transmission levels continue their decline, health officials say. The county is one of two in the region (the other being Howard County) that have seen case rates decline to “moderate” transmission levels, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Since Thursday, Montgomery has seen fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people a day, moving the county from the category of “substantial” to “moderate” transmission, as categorized by the CDC. Many localities in the region reinstated their mask mandates over the summer when transmission levels reached “substantial” levels. A resolution by the county’s board of public health states that the county must be in moderate transmission for seven consecutive days before the indoor mask mandate is lifted.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO