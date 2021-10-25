A Guide to How Retailers Are Doing Black Friday 2021

Walmart AP

Like last year, Black Friday 2021 is looking different.

Several major retailers are again starting the Black Friday shopping event early, with many sales periods starting at the beginning of November. This move is largely due to the ongoing pandemic, with retailers responding to supply chain blockages and product shortages, and offering customers more time to do their holiday shopping. Many retailers are also continuing last year’s practice of closing its stores on Thanksgiving as a way to thank its associates and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Macy’s and others have already revealed their Black Friday shopping events, with others slated to make their announcements in the next few weeks.

Here, WWD rounds up how several major retailers are doing Black Friday 2021. Read on for more.

This article will be updated as retailers announce their Black Friday initiatives.

Amazon is continuing its tradition of offering a longer holiday sales period that started at the beginning of October. The deals are available on Amazon’s “Epic Deals” page and spans across virtually all its categories, including fashion, beauty, home, electronics and more.

Throughout October and November, Amazon will drop deeper deals on select merchandise. It is currently amid its Holiday Beauty Haul savings event, its first beauty-specific shopping event, where the company is offering up to 40 percent off on products across skin care, hair care, color cosmetics and fragrance.

Best Buy Inc.

Best Buy Inc. is starting off the holiday shopping season early, offering Black Friday deals starting on Nov. 19, a week earlier than the actual Black Friday.

The retailer is offering deals on many of its electronics, including savings on smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony and on Apple products like the new iPhone 13 and iPad.

Macy’s

Macy’s is starting its Black Friday deals on Nov. 3, with new deals presented each week across all its categories. All Black Friday deals will then be offered between Nov. 23 to 27. Some deals include 40 to 50 percent off men’s and women’s boots, 50 percent off designer handbags, 50 percent off select beauty products, 60 percent off select homeware and 65 percent off sheets and bedding.

Sam’s Club

The membership-based retailer is hosting Black Friday deals from Nov. 25 to 28. Called Thanks-Savings, Sam’s Club will be discounting its products across all categories. On Nov. 25, customers will find Black Friday sales online only, as the retailer will be closing its stores on Thanksgiving.

Sephora

Sephora is offering holiday shopping deals starting Nov. 5 with its Holiday Savings Event for its Beauty Insider members. Each tier in the retailer’s membership receives different savings: Its Rouge members receive 20 percent off, its VIB members receive 15 percent off and Insiders receive 10 percent off on purchases until Nov. 15. Sephora will again offer more deals closer to Black Friday.

Walmart is hosting its second annual “Black Friday Deals for Days” initiative starting on Nov. 3 and running through the end of the month. The initiative offers customers deals across the retailer’s product categories, including deals on electronics, toys, appliances, home goods, apparel and more.

The retailer will be releasing savings opportunities throughout the month, with deals hitting on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10. Other deal days have not yet been revealed.