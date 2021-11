The TCU Harris College of Nursing held its annual flu clinic on Oct. 6 for faculty, staff and students in the University Recreation Center to help combat flu season. “So, we’re having the nursing students do the clinic one, because a lot of them, we have an instructor table for semester two juniors, so that is to get them in the practice of doing it,” said Elizabeth Hester, Team Accelerated BSN. “And as far as our seniors and our other nursing students that are about to graduate in December, we’re allowing them to vaccinate just to continue to be volunteering in their community, being the face of the nursing program and to continue to keep their skills up to date before graduation.”

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO