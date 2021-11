With 1:30 left in the first half of Sunday’s 35-29 loss to the Cowboys, the Patriots defense came up with a huge play, forcing a Dak Prescott fumble at the goal line. The Patriots recovered the ball in the end zone and thus took over at their own 20-yard line. Despite not having any timeouts left, it seemed like an opportunity for the Patriots to try to get into field goal range and add to their 14-10 lead. They would have needed to pick up roughly 45 yards.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO