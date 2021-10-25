CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica Share Rescheduled South American Tour Dates

Cover picture for the articleMetallica have announced the rescheduled dates for their previously postponed South American tour, which will now be taking place in the spring of 2022. The new trek is set to kick off in Santiago, Chile at Estadio Nacional on April 27th and will wrap up on May 12th at Estadio Do...

antiMUSIC

Metallica Share Video Of Club Show Performance Of 'No Leaf Clover'

Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1999 track, "No Leaf Clover", from a September 16 club show in San Francisco, CA. The event marked the band's first live concert in front of an audience in 738 days when they took the stage at The Independent. The club in Metallica's hometown put single wristbands for the 500-capacity venue on sale in the afternoon for $20 each, and they quickly sold-out within an hour.
