Canoo Picks Panasonic To Supply Batteries For Lifestyle Vehicle
Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has signed an agreement with Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFF) to supply batteries for its Lifestyle Vehicle. The financial terms of the...www.benzinga.com
Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has signed an agreement with Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFF) to supply batteries for its Lifestyle Vehicle. The financial terms of the...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0