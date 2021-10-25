CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canoo Picks Panasonic To Supply Batteries For Lifestyle Vehicle

By Shivani Kumaresan
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has signed an agreement with Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFF) to supply batteries for its Lifestyle Vehicle. The financial terms of the...

Benzinga

Xpeng Registers 233% YoY Rise In Deliveries For October But Numbers Fall Shy Of Record Month

Chinese electric vehicle Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) said on Monday it delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a jump of 233% year-on-year, despite the semiconductor shortage. What Happened: October marks the second straight month for Xpeng to cross the 10,000 deliveries a month as it expands its lineup. The latest deliveries number falls below September, where Xpeng delivered a record 10,412 vehicles.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Panasonic’s new Tesla battery lasts five times longer and costs half as much

Panasonic has developed an advanced prototype battery for Tesla cars with five times the capacity of standard ones.The battery was unveiled at a media roundtable, Automotive News reports, and will cost 50 per cent less to make and will boost production at the Japanese company “100-fold” by the end of the decade.The cell will be eight centimetres tall and approximately five centremetres wide, with the Panasonic having established a test line in Japan to produce what the company calls the 4680 format."We have developed this because of the strong desire of the other party, and we think this can...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China Picks 11 Cities for Electric Vehicle Battery Swap Program

(Yicai Global) Oct. 29 -- China will start a pilot program to allow electric vehicle owners in 11 cities, including Beijing and Chongqing, to change their batteries for new ones at charging stations. The initial goal is to build more than 1,000 swap stations to serve owners of more than...
CARS
rdworldonline.com

DOE announces $209M for electric vehicles battery research

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution and create high-quality jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Canoo (GOEV) Joins Forces With Panasonic for Battery Supply

Canoo Inc. GOEV has signed an agreement with Panasonic Corp. PCRFY, per which the latter will supply batteries for its Lifestyle Vehicle. The vehicle is scheduled for production in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will be built by the contract manufacturer VDL Nedcar. The vehicle will aid product demand in the United States and Canada.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Panasonic showcases Tesla 4680 battery cell prototype

Tesla battery supplier Panasonic showed off some 4680 lithium ion cells and shared a few details about its production. Panasonic recently revealed the 4680 cylindrical battery to the Wall Street Journal–a little over a year after Tesla unveiled the new cell design during Battery Day. According to the head of Panasonic’s battery unit, Kazuo Tadanobu, the larger cell design yields fives times the capacity of smaller models.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Stellantis’ Battery Electric Vehicles Will Be Powered By Samsung

Battery electric vehicles are the next evolution in transportation, without a doubt. Love it or hate it, electric cars are the future. That being said, automakers need to quickly make the necessary moves to meet the growing demand for EVs. Stellantis is doing its part to make sure it’s ready for the upcoming shift.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

EV Li-ion Battery Market Is Booming Worldwide | Li-Tec, A123, Hitachi, Panasonic, Lithium Energy Japan

The Latest Released EV Li-ion Battery market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global EV Li-ion Battery market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in EV Li-ion Battery market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as LG Chemical, SDI, Hitachi, Panasonic, AESC, Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ), Li-Tec, A123, Valence & Johnson Matthey Battery Systems.
MARKETS
wiringharnessnews.com

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Continues as Vibrant Marketplace

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Continues as Vibrant Marketplace. The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo hosted a remarkable conference and exhibition that surpassed budget, reaching 90% of the event’s 2019 attendance with conference significantly exceeding 2019 figures, underscoring the critical need for industry connection and education. Organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, the event connected more than 550 suppliers with more than 9,000 attendees that featured a heavily trafficked expo floor and well-attended keynote addresses from The Department of Energy, LG Energy, and Ford Motors.
CARS
just-auto.com

BASF to supply SVOLT with battery chemicals

BASF and SVOLT have entered into an agreement for cathode active materials (CAM) development, raw materials supply and battery cell recycling. “The cooperation will also enhance the research and development (R&D) capabilities for both companies in sustainable battery materials and strengthen both parties’ core competitiveness in the largest battery market, China, and globally,” a statement said.
BUSINESS
