Canoo Picks Panasonic To Supply Batteries For Lifestyle Vehicle

Panasonic has developed an advanced prototype battery for Tesla cars with five times the capacity of standard ones.The battery was unveiled at a media roundtable, Automotive News reports, and will cost 50 per cent less to make and will boost production at the Japanese company “100-fold” by the end of the decade.The cell will be eight centimetres tall and approximately five centremetres wide, with the Panasonic having established a test line in Japan to produce what the company calls the 4680 format."We have developed this because of the strong desire of the other party, and we think this can...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO