The Go-Go’s Drummer Gina Schock says her new book ‘Made in Hollywood’ is for the fans

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

Gina Schock talked about being in The Go-Go’s and said their chemistry is part of what made the rock band great. She also talked about being a female drummer in an all-girl band and getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Gina’s new book “Made in Hollywood” shares her collection of photos of the band.

You can meet Gina and fellow Go-Go member, Kathy Valentine, on Nov. 6 at the Gina Schock “Made in Hollywood” photo exhibition, live Q&A and book signing. More details on the event and other signing events can be found online .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 25, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

