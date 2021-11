Boston Celtics (0-0) at New York Knicks (0-0) Wednesday, October20, 2021. The Celtics kick off their season on the road as they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It's fitting that, in the 75th Anniversary season, these two teams would begin the season against each other. They are the only two teams of the original founding members of the NBA who are still playing in the same city and with the same name that they started with.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO