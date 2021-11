Earlier this week, it was revealed that Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had tested positive for COVID-19. The Bears head coach was part of a large group of Bears staff members and players who got the virus, including Jimmy Graham, Robert Quinn, and Damien Williams. This came as a big shock to the team, especially in the midst of a poor season where the team is currently 2-5 and battling for last place in the NFC North Division.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO