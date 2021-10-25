CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tonight

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has announced that he will perform on the Monday, October 25th episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Prior to his solo appearance, the New Jersey...

www.antimusic.com

CBS News

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen talk "Renegades"

The former president and the singer-songwriter, longtime friends, have shared their stories in a podcast, and now a book: "Renegades: Born in the USA." Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen sit down with correspondent Anthony Mason to discuss the influence of their fathers on their life's work, and the shared narratives that drive the surprisingly similar fields of popular music and politics.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Bruce Springsteen Asks Question About GOP That Demands An Answer

Bruce Springsteen on Monday called out extreme Republicans on “The Late Show.” (Watch the video below.) Host Stephen Colbert asked the rock icon to elaborate on the introduction in his new book, “Renegades: Born in the USA,” in which he wrote: “These are treacherous times with much at stake, with everything at stake.”
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen on race, friendship, and the influence of fathers

Former President Barack Obama and 20-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen talk about race, politics, Springsteen's relationship with bandmate Clarence Clemons, and more, in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning" and "CBS Mornings," to be broadcast in two parts, on Sunday, October 24 and Monday, October 25, on CBS, as well as streamed on Paramount+.
POTUS
1029thebuzz.com

Paul McCartney & Bruce Springsteen Help Raise $77.5 For The Robin Hood Foundation

Wednesday night's (October 20th) Robin Hood Foundation benefit at New York’s Javits Center raised a whopping $77.5 million, according to Rolling Stone. Paul McCartney received a special award for his work back in 2001 in putting together The Concert For New York City at Madison Square Garden and was among a who's who of notables attending the event.
CHARITIES
Awesome 92.3

How Bruce Springsteen Discovered He Was Trying to Be His Dad

Bruce Springsteen discussed being so troubled by his childhood that he spent 30 years trying to be his own father. In a Guardian excerpt from Renegades: Born in the USA, the book he co-wrote with former U.S. President Barack Obama, the pair talked about how they’d both had difficult relationships with their estranged dads, and how it had affected them as they made their own way in life.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

See Bruce Springsteen tell the story of his Born To Run Telecaster

Bruce Springsteen has brought out his legendary Born To Run Fender Telecaster, and told the story of how he came by the storied guitar. Appearing on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Springsteen brought out the well-played instrument to tell its story. As well as being well-played it, of course, also appears on the cover of Born To Run.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Bruce Springsteen Play “The River,” Talk About Being Friends With Obama, & Show Off His Born To Run Guitar On Colbert

Bruce Springsteen has had a whole lot going on lately. His Broadway show came back. He made a podcast and a book with Barack Obama. He’s made recent collaborations with the Killers and John Mellencamp and Dion. He’s getting ready to release The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert, a live film and album recorded 42 years ago at Madison Square Garden. His daughter just won a damn silver medal at the Olympics. And last night, Springsteen sat down with Stephen Colbert for the better part of an hour to talk about a whole lot of it.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Bruce Springsteen & Paul McCartney Set For NYC Benefit Tomorrow Night

Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys, and the Jonas Brothers are among the performers set for “special appearances” on Wednesday night (October 20th) at the Robin Hood Concert at Manhattan's Javitz Center. Backstreets.com posted: “The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Concert for New York City on October 20th,...
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Will Launch Podcast Counterpart

If you didn’t watch last night’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” you’ll still be able to listen to it. The CBS late-night program will launch on Monday a “showcast” that will be called “The Late Show Pod Show With Stephen Colbert,” essentially an “audio lift” of the linear program. The podcast will hosted on Spotify’s Megaphone, and will be made available to advertisers via the Spotify Audience Network.
TV SHOWS
Vulture

Stephen Colbert Wants His Late-Night Podcast to Be ‘TikTok for Your Ears’

Listen up: Stephen Colbert has launched a companion podcast for his late-night show, and he wants you to know that it will be like “TikTok for your ears.” “It gives you everything you want,” Colbert said on Monday’s show, the first to be recorded as an episode for the podcast. “All the jokes, all the guests, and no deadly neurotoxins. Can Conan’s podcast say the same?” Naturally, the first guest featured on The Late Show Pod Show With Stephen Colbert was fellow podcaster Bruce Springsteen. In great news for anyone who likes TV but doesn’t really want to watch it, the podcast is basically just an audio version of the televised show. It also airs right after, so listeners won’t be kept waiting for too long. While Colbert isn’t the first late-night host to delve into the world of audio — see Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, and Samantha Bee — he may very well be the first to promote his podcast by pretending to be a clock. “Tick, tock,” he repeated in a rehearsal clip, emphasizing his TikTok comparison. Perhaps it’s a good thing that Colbert has become immune to embarrassment.
TV & VIDEOS
undertheradarmag.com

Watch — Bruce Springsteen Gets Interviewed and Performs on “Stephen Colbert”

Bruce Springsteen was a guest last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he spoke in depth about his upcoming concert film, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert, and performed “The River,” a song which he originally debuted at his legendary “No Nukes” concerts. Springsteen was also interviewed with former President Barack Obama by CBS This Morning’s Anthony Mason in a segment that aired this past Sunday and Monday, where they discussed their newly-released book, Renegades: Born in the USA. Watch the interviews and live performance below.
MUSIC
phillyvoice.com

Bruce Springsteen teases 2022 tour with E Street Band

A full year has passed since Bruce Springsteen fans were treated to his latest full-length album, "Letter To You," but the coronavirus pandemic and a revival of The Boss' acclaimed Broadway show have kept him from a major tour with the E Street Band. Those looking for optimism about a...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Bruce Springsteen shares new details behind No Nukes film and performs "The River" on Colbert

Bruce Springsteen joined the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night for a conversation and solo performance around the release of his 'Renegades: Born In The USA' book with President Barack Obama and his upcoming "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" film; recently deemed by Rolling Stone to be "without question, the best representation of a Seventies Springsteen concert ever captured on film." Colbert and Springsteen discussed the new film, the story behind the performances and the similarities and differences Springsteen sees in himself as a live performer 42 years on. Watch the full conversation between Springsteen and Colbert here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-KlomDM7t4.
MUSIC
Asbury Park Press

Bruce Springsteen fans' Spring-Nut Rocktober Rendezvous coming up at Bar A

Some Bruce Springsteen fans are passionate. The Spring-Nut Rocktober Rendezvous, so named for the Spring-Nuts Springsteen fans Facebook group, will take place Sunday, Oct. 24, outdoors at Bar A in Lake Como. The day will feature the live broadcast of 107.1 FM The Boss' “Springsteen on Sunday with Tom Cunningham” at 9 a.m.; a Spring-Nuts Songwriters by the Sea at 11:45 a.m. with Joe D'Urso, Jake Thistle and Matthew Aucoin; and a Springsteen setlist “that will leave you exhilarated, liberated and transformed!” starting at 1 p.m.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
jack1065.com

Bruce Springsteen discusses his latest projects and performs “The River” on ‘The Late Show’

Bruce Springsteen paid a visit to CBS’ The Late Show on Wednesday, where he discussed, among other things, Renegades: Born in the USA, the book Bruce co-authored with former president Barack Obama coming out on Tuesday; and The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a film and album documenting Springsteen’s performances with the E Street Band at the historic MUSE benefit concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden, being released in various formats in November.
POTUS
antiMUSIC

Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 'Badlands' Live Video

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is sharing video of his performance of "Badlands" at Madison Square Garden as part of the forthcoming live album and film release of "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts." Featured during a benefit concert series organized by MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), the tune was the...
MUSIC
