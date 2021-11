Indie pop artist Snail Mail (known personally as Lindsey Jordan) released an emotional new single in the form of “Madonna”. The song was premiered along with a live performance from the Armour-Stiner Octagon House. This is the third single released in support of Jordan’s upcoming album Valentine. The first single announced was the title track “Valentine“. The second single for the album, “Ben Franklin”, was released not long after. In the live performance, Jordan sings with the support of a myriad of musicians on keyboards, drums and all sorts of string instruments in a more stripped down version of the song.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO