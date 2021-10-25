Snoop Dogg pays tribute to his late mother during show in Boston

BOSTON — Snoop Dogg went on with the show in Boston on Sunday night, despite tragic news that he shared with his fans hours earlier.

The rapper performed at Big Night Live in Boston after posting on Instagram that his mother, Beverly Tate, had passed away, writing “Mama thank u for having me.”

The news came just a short time before Snoop Dogg was set to take the stage. He told fans it was what his mom would have wanted him to do.

He had posted over the summer that his mother was ill.

Snoop Dogg ended his Boston show at Big Night Live by paying tribute to his mom, and he played ‘Stand By Me,” before exiting the stage.

