CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Seniors will pay more — a lot more — for medications in some states

By Paul Brandus
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prices for prescription drugs are rising 'substantially faster than general inflation in every...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 9

user Ok
6d ago

Old Joe is trying to kill us off to make room for his illegal so they can have a home, raising the cost of drugs so some of us can’t afford them.

Reply
5
Cori Smith
4d ago

government and big pharma..Plus you have to worry about if the medicine is contaminated with cancer causing chemicals or might cause a secondary problem that now lead's to more medication.. big pharma is the real drug dealers cartel they just want you to keep on coming back on the comeback get you some more medicine they don't want to cure nothing.

Reply
2
Laura Campbell
6d ago

Congress has been “working on” lowering prescription drug prices for seniors for decades now. Both sides. It’s a lie because it never happens.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
thegazette.com

Aid lets Iowa day cares hire more, but not pay more

DES MOINES — Iowa’s child care providers continue to tread financially troubled waters after being thrown a much-needed lifeline via federal COVID-19 relief funds. Like all sectors of the economy, the child care industry was hard hit when coronavirus arrived in Iowa in March 2020. However, unlike some businesses and services, Iowa’s for-profit, nonprofit, group homes and others that take care of small children were allowed to continue as essential operations.
IOWA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevadans still pushing for paid leave, prescription drug provisions cut from spending plan

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tameka Henry’s financial stability was most recently threatened when she had to take an unpaid month off work in December because she and her daughters were sick from Covid. Since 2006 when her husband was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal chronic illness, she has juggled his hospital stays, finding child care, and her job, and on […] The post Nevadans still pushing for paid leave, prescription drug provisions cut from spending plan appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
WEKU

Getting dental coverage added to Medicare faces pushback from some dentists

William Stork needs a tooth out. That's what the 71-year-old retired truck driver's dentist told him during a recent checkup. That kind of extraction requires an oral surgeon, which could cost him around $1,000 because, like most seniors, Stork does not have dental insurance, and Medicare won't cover his dental bills. Between Social Security and his pension from the Teamsters union, Stork says, he is able to live comfortably in Cedar Hill, Mo., about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis.
HEALTH SERVICES
AFP

Denied care, millions of Americans condemned to toothache

Swollen gums, rotten teeth, patients in excruciating pain, children afraid to smile. This is what Roslyn Kellum and her colleagues see when they crisscross the United States in a trailer van to provide much needed oral care to tens of thousands of patients who cannot afford to go to the dentist. "They choose between getting their teeth treated or paying the bills, or gas in the tank, or food on the table, or paying rent," Kellum, dental director at Mission of Mercy, a Christian charity providing free medical and dental care to low-income Americans in several US states, told AFP. "So they choose to put gas in the tank or food on the table and neglect their teeth."
HEALTH
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pa. House votes to expand PACENET program to help more seniors pay for prescriptions

More seniors would qualify for Pennsylvania’s PACENET prescription assistance program under a bill that won unanimous approval by the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The legislation, among other changes, increases the income limits to $33,500 for single individuals and $41,500 for married couples to be eligible for assistance in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Checks Coming In 2021? More Direct Payments May Still Be A Longshot

The odds of the federal government passing a fourth round of stimulus checks have gone from slim to almost none. There had been hope that Democrats' reconciliation bill could include another round of direct payments to Americans. But due to opposition from Democrat Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the bill's price tag has significantly dwindled for infrastructure needs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Medicare Premiums#Fidelity Investments#Medicareguide Com#The Tax Foundation#Social Security
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates. Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Billions in aid still available to struggling renters

More than $30 billion in rental assistance still hasn't been spent. What renters need to know about navigating the at-times convoluted and difficult application process. To address the renters' crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress has allocated more than $45 billion in aid. More than six months after the...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
AARP
NBC News

Stacey Abrams group donates more than $1 million to erase medical debts of people in five states

The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
CHARITIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Pay caregivers more or future will be dire for the disabled

Regarding “‘Really good people leave’: Low wages, hard work drive out caregivers for disabled” (Sept. 27): Like Maria Fields in this article, I too cannot find reliable caregivers. I’m 21 and have a rare genetic disorder that mimics autism and cerebral palsy, and I am non-speaking. I attend the University of Missouri-St. Louis and use an iPad and letter board to communicate with those around me. My success depends on caregivers to help me eat, dress, move and communicate, as well as meet my social, emotional and recreational goals. And to live my best life, the level of support I require rivals that of the late physicist Stephen Hawking.
ADVOCACY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy