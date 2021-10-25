Seniors will pay more — a lot more — for medications in some states

Swollen gums, rotten teeth, patients in excruciating pain, children afraid to smile. This is what Roslyn Kellum and her colleagues see when they crisscross the United States in a trailer van to provide much needed oral care to tens of thousands of patients who cannot afford to go to the dentist. "They choose between getting their teeth treated or paying the bills, or gas in the tank, or food on the table, or paying rent," Kellum, dental director at Mission of Mercy, a Christian charity providing free medical and dental care to low-income Americans in several US states, told AFP. "So they choose to put gas in the tank or food on the table and neglect their teeth."

