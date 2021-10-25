CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mondo Releasing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Soundtrack on Vinyl

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Guardians of the Galaxy from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal is officially getting the Mondo vinyl soundtrack treatment. The original songs from the in-game Star-Lord band, co-composed by Steve Sczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, as well as the original score by Richard Jacques will be available as a 2XLP with the fictional...

comicbook.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Ice Cube Exits Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining COVID-19 Vaccine

Ice Cube has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy, Oh Hell No, in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Sony had no comment. A personal representative for the star declined to comment. WME, his agency, declined to comment. Oh Hell No is being produced by Matt Tolmach and Black, who both did not offer a comment. Ice Cube and Black partnered on the project in June. The Sony film was looking to shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s breakout comedy Bad Trip, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MovieWeb

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Teaser Trailer Resurrects a Horror Legend

Screen Media Films has dropped the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The fourth installment of the Jeepers Creepers horror movie series, the latest sequel is written by Sean Michael Argo and directed by Timo Vuorensola. The first look teaser trailer is very brief, but it packs a lot of action into just 15 seconds. You can watch the footage below.
MOVIES
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

League of Legends Reveals First Look at Caitlyn Visual Update

League of Legends developer Riot Games has today given fans a first look at the upcoming visual update that is soon going to arrive for the champion Caitlyn. Rather than outright reworking Caitlyn from top to bottom, Riot is soon planning to implement a slightly new look and animation set in the game for the character that first released over a decade ago. And while we still don't know when this new version of Cait will begin to roll out, we should start to learn more in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2 Fixes One of the Show's Most Controversial Issues

The Witcher Season 2 fixes one of the show's most controversial issues. When The Witcher debuted on Netflix back in December, it was a huge hit. While it didn't completely sweep critics off their feet, it quickly became one of the platform's biggest shows. That said, if there was one thing everyone could agree on -- those familiar with the series and those new to it -- it's that the Nilfgaardian armor was awful. From the moment it was initially revealed months before release, everyone hated the Nilfgaardian armor, which was not only poorly realized, but especially poorly realized for a powerful, rich empire like Nilfgaard. It was bad, and everyone agreed it was bad, including those in charge of the show, which is why it's been changed.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Set Up a Real Life Squid Game Area in Los Angeles

Netflix set up a real life Squid Game area in Los Angeles to help celebrate not only the massive popularity of the original series but the spooky Halloween season as well! Ever since it made its debut last month on Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk's original series has quickly dominated the streaming service with fans all over the world. Not only has it claimed a spot as one of Netflix's most watched releases of all time (as fans eagerly wait for a potential sequel), but many fans have wondered how they would do if they were playing these games as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Flashback Explores Bang's Surprising Past

One-Punch Man explored Bang's surprising past with a flashback in the newest chapter! With the war between the Hero and Monster Associations reaching its climax in the latest chapters of the series, fans have been especially curious to see how the fight between Bang and his former pupil Garou shakes out. With Garou evolving into a monstrous new form following his final stint with the monsters, Bang has stepped to the plate in an attempt to take down his former student once and for all (even when facing off against this powerful new form).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2: Official Jaskier Parody Poster Released for Halloween

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix's The Witcher has been releasing various odds and ends like trailers, images, and more specifically, character posters. One of the more recent character posters featured Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri sporting their new looks for Season 2 -- set to release on December 17th -- with the text "Destiny Is A Beast." Well, now Netflix has taken the opportunity of Halloween to put out a new character poster featuring Jaskier dressed up as all of the above.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals First Jump Festa 2022 Panel Details

Dragon Ball Super has revealed its first details for its upcoming panel during Jump Festa 2022! Fans of the franchise have had quite a lot to look forward to in this upcoming year with not only new chapters of the manga continuing through the Granolah the Survivor arc with monthly releases, but a new movie currently being planned for a release in Japan next year. With so much to look forward to, fans of the series are wondering just what the franchise could have planned for its next major showing along with Shueisha's other series during the annual Jump Festa convention.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Witcher Showrunner Teases Season 3 Plans

The Witcher Season 2 is fast approaching its release date on December 17th, and while all eyes might be focused on the Netflis series' latest outing, it was previously announced that Netflix had picked up the show for a Season 3. During a recent panel at the Lucca Comics & Games 2021 festival in Italy, The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich actually offered a tease of plans for Season 3. And, according to her, there will be both death and monsters among other things.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Soul Eater Cosplay Perfectly Brings Blair to Life for Halloween

One perfectly spooky Soul Eater cosplay has brought Blair to life for Halloween! While most of fans' attention is currently aimed toward Atsushi Okubo's newest work, Fire Force, as it continues its manga and anime (with a third season soon, hopefully), it all began with Soul Eater. Originally kicking off as a series of one-shots before getting picked up for a full series in 2004 in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, the series had a memorable run before its final chapter was released back in 2013. So it's been quite a while for this one.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Debuts First Anime Posters

Spy x Family has debuted its first posters for its upcoming anime adaptation! With as quickly Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had taken off with fans since its debut in Shueisha's Jump+ app back in 2019, it really seemed like it was only a matter of time before it got an official anime adaptation. In fact, word of a potential adaptation started swirling around early last year. Reports of a potential adaptation picked up steam throughout the last year, until now it was officially confirmed that an anime for the series is officially on the way!
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Stuns With Star and Stripe's Strongest Attack Yet

My Hero Academia stunned fans with the strongest attack from America's number one hero, Star and Stripe, in the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series! As the Final Act of the series kicks off the next major arc, the pro heroes from around the world are beginning to react to all of the chaos unfolding in Japan as All For One and Tomura Shigaraki's threat starts to increase to an even bigger scale. This has led to the United States' own number one hero jumping into action without the prior approval of her country.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

New On Disney+ For November, Including Disney+ Day Programming: Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for November 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar and Marvel, including a stocking full of early holiday offerings. The biggest event of the month on the streamer will undoubtedly be Disney+ Day, a celebration of the service on November 12. It will include the streaming debut of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and the free streaming debut (for subscribers) of Jungle Cruise. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for November — and also the remainder of October. November 3 Amphibia (S3) Dino Ranch (S1) Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Photo Ark (S2) Storm Rising (S1) November 6 Alvin And The Chipmunks:...
TV & VIDEOS
WTAJ

Ice Cube walks from $9M payday over movie’s vaccine mandate

(WTAJ) — Rapper and actor Ice Cube is walking away from a $9,000,000 payday for a role in a new movie with Jack Black over the movie’s mandate that he get vaccinated. Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, was set to co-star in the film “Oh Hell No” with another big name actor, Jack Black. Ice […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fortnite Leak Confirms Controversial Season 9 Rumors

A new Fortnite leak has confirmed some controversial rumors that will likely manifest at the end of Season 8 or during Season 9. This season, dataminers started to relay word that it looked like Epic Games was working on bringing mechs back to the game. Fast-forward, and now there's little room to doubt this speculation. That said, it looks like mechs, which were very controversial in their brief stint in the game, are coming back with some changes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2 Trailer Reveals First Look at Legendary Monster

The Witcher season 2 trailer dropped a bevy of new footage to tide fans over until the December release date, and while there was plenty of footage involving Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, the biggest reveal in the footage was one of the franchise's most iconic monsters. Those who watched the trailer saw the first look at the Netflix series version of a Leshen, also referred to as a Leshy. These forest spirits often dwell in primeval woods and forests and typically have a deer skull as a head, and their magic is powerful, so much so that no Witcher approaches them without taking every precaution first. You can see the show's version of the Leshen below.
TV SERIES

