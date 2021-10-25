Klay Thompson wears No. 77 Warriors jersey after snub from NBA Top 75 list

Perhaps no one has taken his omission from the NBA's top-75 players list more harshly than Klay Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors sharp-shooter posted his rejected feelings on social media from the time the list was announced last week through the weekend.

On Saturday, he decided to make light of the situation.

Thompson, not yet back on the court after missing the last two seasons with an ACL tear followed by an Achilles' injury, wore a No. 77 jersey (the NBA listed 76 players due to a tie) from a publicly anonymous gift-giver – a joke insinuating he is the 77th best player of all time.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates on the bench against the LA Clippers during the second quarter at Chase Center.

Draymond Green posted a video of Thompson walking around the Warriors' weight room wearing the jersey, while Steph Curry chuckled in the background.

The origin of the jersey remains a mystery. Golden State coach Steve Kerr thought it was Curry, but thinks Thompson or director of team operations Eric Housen may have had something to do with it.

