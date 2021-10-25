CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Morton among familiar Tampa Bay faces in World Series

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8GdP_0cc9ZYjc00
Former Ray Charlie Morton will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Atlanta Braves Tuesday in Houston.

Charlie Morton wanted to stay with the Rays.

But when they declined his $15 million option for 2021, he signed with the Braves, one of the few teams he also considered a fit. That turned out well, as Morton on Tuesday will start Game 1 of the World Series in Houston.

If some things had worked out differently and others the same Morton instead could have been pitching the opener at Tropicana Field, as the Rays would have had homefield advantage over the Braves.

Instead, he will be the most visible of a dozen-plus Tampa Bay links to the Series, a list of former Rays players and staffers, and a couple of local products, that will represent the Braves and Astros.

For Morton, who relished pitching for the Rays while living with his wife and four kids year-round in their Bradenton-area home, the move to the Braves — with whom he started his big-league career in 2008 — was initially challenging.

After spending seven seasons with the Pirates, Morton, who turns 38 in November, has been on the move, traded to the Phillies for the 2016 season, then signing with the Astros for 2017-18, with the Rays for 2019-20, then with the Braves for the same $15 million the Rays passed on.

He grew to enjoy being with the Braves (going 14-6, 3.34) so much that in September he agreed to stick around, signing a 2022 contract for $20 million, with a $20 million option for 2023.

“I’ve made a concerted effort to try to connect with people as deeply as possible when I got to spring training and onward, but it’s hard to do that and learn how to do that, like, every other year, which is what I’ve been doing since 2016,” Morton said during the National League Championship Series. “But I’ve found myself rooting for a lot of guys on this team very naturally and easily, because I know that they’re good dudes.

“I think at the core of success, as a team, guys just have to care about each other, and I think this group does. I think this group cares a lot about each other. And I know just watching …how the guys have really embodied that — excited for each other, encouraging each other, screaming at each other in a positive way, and just genuinely happy for teammates, to see teammates succeed.”

As with the Rays, Morton said his drive for pitching in the postseason — which he is doing for the fifth straight year and sixth overall (plus being on two Pirates teams that lost in the wild-card game) — is doing his part to help the team. And he does it very well, going 7-4, 3.45 in 15 playoff starts.

“The most special moments that I’ve had in my career I would say … those are the underlying similarities, just, like, man, ‘I did it,’” Morton said. “I didn’t let the guys down, the team down. I didn’t let the organization down. The fans. That’s just obviously on the field. But that’s what I’ll remember is probably that feeling of just kind of just some relief that I was able to do it.”

Here are some of the others with Tampa Bay ties involved in the World Series:

Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ opener plan still starting debates with no relief in sight

Florida State
