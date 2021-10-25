CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Moab’s handling of Petito-Laundrie stop is out for review

By Nate Carlisle
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soES9_0cc9ZSRG00

Moab’s assistant police chief says the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie domestic violence investigation has been sent to another agency that will consider whether officers handled the case appropriately.

The assistant chief, Braydon Palmer, declined to tell FOX 13 on Monday which agency is reviewing the case or when the review will be complete. Palmer said he was trying to protect the investigation.

Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 24, were traveling across the country in a van and documenting the trip on social media. At one point, the couple was engaged.

They were in Moab on Aug. 12. A witness reported seeing a man, later identified as Laundrie, hitting the woman who turned out to be as Petito. Moab police stopped the couple’s van on U.S. Highway 191 at the entrance to Arches National Park.

The officers determined Petito was the aggressor. While Utah law says aggressors in domestic violence assaults shall be cited or arrested, the officers instead separated the couple for the night.

Petito’s remains were found Sept. 19 near a dispersed campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest along the east boundary of Grant Teton National Park. An autopsy determined she was strangled.

Laundrie was considered a person of interest in the homicide. His remains were found Wednesday in the Carlton Reserve, a natural area in west central Florida.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 News

1 killed in crash on I-70 near Colorado border

One person was killed in a crash on I-70 Westbound at Milepost 222 near Cisco, Utah. According to a press release from the department of public safety, the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. after a Kia SUV traveling in the wrong direction, eastbound in the westbound lanes, hit a box truck head on.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Moab, UT
State
Utah State
Moab, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Central Florida#Petito Laundrie#The Carlton Reserve
FOX 13 News

Fatal crash kills 1 injures 1 in Utah County

One person was killed and another sent to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on I-15 South just after midnight on Sunday morning. A Kia was stopped in the emergency lane when it was struck by a Toyota pickup truck that drifted into the emergency lane.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 News

Lawsuit over glitchy student testing system is settled

A lawsuit over a glitchy student testing system that resulted in thousands of Utah students having difficulty taking standardized tests in 2019 has finally been settled. The Utah State Board of Education announced on Friday it had reached a settlement with Questar Assessment. Under the settlement, approved by the board, Utah will be paid $3.3 million for the problems.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy