The Death of Punk

By day three we were pretty whipped. The list of bands we had missed, intentionally or not, was starting to mount. They would have made for a pretty impressive festival lineup on their own. We repeatedly found ourselves asking if we were getting too old for this shit. Still, we drug our worn out asses down to see Dr. Know and Field Day at the pool party. I’m glad we did, since Field Day turned out to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the weekend. Field Day is a couple former members of Dag Nasty doing mostly old Dag Nasty songs. I didn’t expect to sing nearly that much. Nardcore legends Dr. Know were great too, but I expected as much. The sing-alongs weren’t quite as intense.

