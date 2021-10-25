CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Death of Punk

By Graham Hartmann
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No underground genre of music can survive once it becomes a corporate commodity, and punk rock fared the very worst when giant companies used the genre to relate to a generation of kids. The peak of cringe when it comes to punk rock in commercials was discovered by Taco...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in November

Do you share a birthday with a rocker? If you were born during the month of November, the odds are pretty good you'll be celebrating a birthday at the same time one of your favorite rock stars is as well. There were a lot of talented musicians born during the...
CELEBRITIES
Punknews.org

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 - Day 3

By day three we were pretty whipped. The list of bands we had missed, intentionally or not, was starting to mount. They would have made for a pretty impressive festival lineup on their own. We repeatedly found ourselves asking if we were getting too old for this shit. Still, we drug our worn out asses down to see Dr. Know and Field Day at the pool party. I’m glad we did, since Field Day turned out to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the weekend. Field Day is a couple former members of Dag Nasty doing mostly old Dag Nasty songs. I didn’t expect to sing nearly that much. Nardcore legends Dr. Know were great too, but I expected as much. The sing-alongs weren’t quite as intense.
MUSIC
rvamag.com

ORGCORE PUNK

FROM YOURSCENESUCKS.COM – I know this has been around forever but I dont think everybody has seen it. Remind you of anybody?. this grizzled scene veteran often works in the music industry but he can’t stand anything associated with it. he tends to be apathetic toward anything and everything, with the exception of the recent hot water music reunion or his yearly excursion to the fest in florida.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KOOL 101.7

12 Pop-Punk Covers of ’80s Songs

These pop-punk bands have paid homage to the '80s by covering songs like "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and "Hungry Like the Wolf." There's no other time quite like the 1980s, which is arguably the best era for music. In the '80s the music world exploded with glam rock and new wave, paired with big hair, guyliner and lots of denim. These cover songs below will take you back to the '80s, but with more of a pop-punk feel to them.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
thatgrapejuice.net

The Predictions Are In! Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ Set To Sell…

Young Thug is back in a big way. For, his latest album – ‘Punk’ – is set to hit the chart with major numbers. Per Hits Daily Double, the album is primed to open with…. 85,000-95,000. [Sales Plus Streams]. Streams are set to make up the majority of sales for...
CELEBRITIES
UC Tangerine

Album Review: Young Thug’s ‘Punk’

After destroying a Rolls Royce, lots of anticipation and a three hour release delay, Young Thug’s Punk is finally here. Despite influencing a generation already with his distinctive voice and fashion, this is only Thugger’s sophomore album. His debut album, So Much Fun, was released in 2019 to great success and critical acclaim.
MUSIC
NME

Parquet Courts: ‘Sympathy For Life’ review: Brooklyn indie-punks at their adventurous best

Parquet Courts have blazed a reliable path throughout their seven studio albums so far, but the element of spontaneity has never left as they’ve pushed their sizzling indie-punk forward. From the frantic fuzz of ‘Sunbathing Animal’ to the groove-heavy colour of ‘Wide Awake!’, they’ve emerged head and shoulders above any arty guitar-wielding contemporaries on their turf.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Music#Punk Band#Punk Rock#Chipmunk Punk#Taco Bell#Country Life#British#Public Image Ltd#Ramones
Revolver

Meet Javan: Skate-Punk-Rap Artist Making Music "For the Mosh Pit"

"This is the headbanger shit, bro. It's for the mosh pit. This shit is not for you to just wave your arms — you got to punch somebody, fucking rip your shirt off, flip on the stage." That's what rapper Javan enthusiastically says about his latest single "Geeked Up." He's...
MUSIC
Dallas Observer

Punk Rock Fixture Olan Martin Was a Legend in His Own, Short Time

On Saturday night, a hardcore show took place The Gold Room at Golden Boy Coffee & Cocktails in Denton. The stacked lineup packed the house, but there was something missing. A row of candles propped the door open, lighting the entryway, flickering the words “4 OLAN.”. On Friday, Oct. 15,...
DALLAS, TX
Billboard

Willow and Travis Barker on Why Pop-Punk 'Is So Important During This Time'

The latest Rolling Stone 'Musicians on Musicians' chat pairs Willow and Travis Barker. It made perfect sense that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker lent a hand on the Willow's raging fourth album, Lately I Feel Everything. The project from the 20-year-old singer, who has embraced her inner rocker, is exactly the kind of album the in-demand producer and time-keeper loves: unexpected, genre agnostic and hard-hitting.
MUSIC
Vice

How Punk Bands ‘Selling Out’ Changed the Mainstream Music Landscape

In the conflicting age of aspiration and economic misery we’re currently enduring, most people probably wouldn’t begrudge their favourite artist somehow managing to make a living doing what they love – chance would be a fine thing. In the 90s and 00s, however, it was treated like a picket line that, once crossed, sealed you into your chosen side with an invisible fence of hostility.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
whatzup.com

Born in North Manchester, punk rockers ready to jam

It always seems to start in a small town — the rock n’ roll dream, that is. Young dreamers growing up in the middle of a cornfield with nothing better to do than drink on the weekend, get to know the local law officials, and wonder what’s out beyond the county line.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
94.5 KATS

Volbeat Unveil Thrashy + Anthemic New Song ‘Becoming’

New album release date is inching closer for Volbeat and the band is sharing yet another new song from their forthcoming album, Servant of the Mind. Take a listen to the new song "Becoming" in the player toward the bottom of this post. "Becoming" opens with some of the thrashiest...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

15 Rock Songs That Are Actually Really Creepy

The song that sounds pleasant but has disturbing revelations in its words is a well-documented enigma in rock music. Especially in how it can deceive the listener into initially thinking it's innocuous. Once it gets its hooks in, however, its real meaning can penetrate. And, while hard to admit, these...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Corey Taylor Channels Dave Grohl by Proclaiming His Love for ABBA

Slipknot's Corey Taylor recently offered high praise for ABBA, taking after fellow rocker Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighter who often speaks of his love for the classic Swedish disco-pop group. ABBA, who had hits in the 1970s such as "Dancing Queen" and "Fernando" but disbanded in 1981, reunited in 2017...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Stays Consistently Brilliant Without Blowing Our Minds on ‘Punk’

How does one “keep learning how to keep learning,” as Young Thug told Rolling Stone earlier this year, ahead of his new album, Punk, which he released last week? It’s a question central to the mythos of Thug, one of hip-hop’s most compelling and dynamic provocateurs. With his latest LP, the 30-year-old rapper finds himself in a landscape that has, in large part, been constructed in his image. To Thug’s credit, he doesn’t concern himself with shape-shifting for the sake of it on Punk, instead choosing to deliver his longest full-length project (20 tracks), filled with tried-and-true Thugger hits, as...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy