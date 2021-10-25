YPD detectives looking at two separate Friday shootings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives are investigating two separate shootings Friday that injured two people.

About 11:50 p.m. Friday, a man was wounded in the back and leg after a truck he was in crashed into a tree in the 100 block of North Brockway Avenue on the west side.

A witness told police they heard someone argue and a shot. The truck drove by, followed by a second shot, then it crashed.

A group of several people told police they also heard an argument and then gunfire, reports said.

Reports said the man was listed in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

About 10:10 p.m., police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Neilson Avenue on the south side, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

That man told police he was riding a motorcycle on Powers Way when he was shot. He is also being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A report for that shooting does not list any other information.

