CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Nearly 10,000 State Employees to Get Vaccinated After State Announces Agreement for IDVA, IDHS Employees

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sixth Vaccine Agreement Covers About 7,800 Employees at Departments of Human Services and Veterans’ Affairs SPRINGFIELD...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Vaccines
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Springfield, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Springfield, IL
Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
CBS News

Man with knife on Tokyo train stabs several before starting fire, police say

A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Astros stay alive in World Series with 9-5 win over Braves

The Houston Astros fended off elimination on Sunday night and denied the Atlanta Braves the chance to win the 2021 World Series at their home ballpark. The Astros defeated the Braves in Game 5 of the World Series, 9-5, to force a Game 6 and a return trip to Houston.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#State Employees#Idva#Idhs Employees#Veterans#Continuing Illinois#Afscme
NBC News

2,000 FDNY firefighters take medical leave as vaccine sanctions loom

More than 2,000 New York City firefighters have taken medical leave in the past week as unvaccinated municipal workers face the start of sanctions Monday. Frank Dwyer, deputy commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, said by email that the number of firefighters on medical leave was "very unusual." The department employs roughly 11,000 firefighters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy