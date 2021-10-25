Over 100,000 Brazos County property tax statements mailed out with wrong year

Over 100,000 Brazos County property tax statements were mailed with the wrong year printed on them.

On Friday, the Brazos County Tax Office confirmed that about 160,000 of these statements incorrectly listed "2020" as the tax year on top.

However, the office is reminding property owners that this error will not impact their filings and that they may still use these forms if they wish.

The office currently has no plans to send out another statement to property owners.

Rather, they will be sending out a letter explaining the isolated mistake to prevent any further confusion.

Any taxpayer wishing to have a corrected statement may access one online ; these statements can be printed, downloaded or emailed via this portal.

The website statements, however, will not include separate payment stubs for split payments.

Taxpayers are encouraged to still use the split payment stubs from their mailed statements, regardless of the year listed.

Below is a statement from the Brazos County Tax Office:

The Brazos County Tax Office has spent the past few months preparing the data necessary to generate and mail just under 116,000 tax statements to Brazos County property owners.



An issue with the statement came to light when the statements actually began to show up in mail boxes this week. The forms that are created in September each year, and delivered to the contracted printer to use for the final information to be added, were printed with the incorrect tax year at the top of the form. The tax office has verified that the correct information was provided to the contractor responsible for the forms and the error occurred there.



The actual information printed on the perforated forms is the 2021 tax roll data, and specifies the 2021 tax year on the payment stubs and in the five-year history provided on the back of the statement. To clarify and avoid confusion, a letter will be sent to Brazos County property owners explaining the mishap, and verifying that the statements mailed are for the 2021 tax year.



Any taxpayer who wishes to have a statement that does not list 2020 at the top of the statement can obtain one from the Brazos County Tax Office website at www.brazostax.org . The statements can be printed, downloaded or emailed to the taxpayer from the property information page when viewed. Please note: the website statements will not include separate payment stubs for split payments. Taxpayers are encouraged to utilize the split payment stubs from the mailed statements.

Brazos County Tax Office

