COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State leads Penn State 17-10 at the half on Saturday night, and here are some thoughts from the first half. * Ohio State’s receivers have been running open by five yards much of the season. Penn State features the best secondary the Buckeyes have faced, so that wasn’t the case in the first half. But C.J. Stroud’s movement in the pocket moves defenses, and he bought time and found Chris Olave deep to put the Buckeyes ahead for the first time with 3:48 left in the second quarter. Penn State defensive backs Tariq Castro-Fields and Jaquan Brisker were left looking at each other in the end zone after Olave’s 38-yard score. Castro-Fields got sucked forward by a Jeremy Ruckert route and Brisker was late getting across the field, leaving Olave alone.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO