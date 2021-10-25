Texas Tech football: 5 candidates to replace Matt Wells

Former Texas Tech coach Matt Wells made his first public statement on Friday after being fired by the Red Raiders on Oct. 25. “Dear Red Raider Nation, on behalf of my family, I want to say that it was my privilege and honor to serve as the Head Football Coach at Texas Tech," Wells wrote. "I want to thank our administration, alumni, students and fans for the opportunity and their support. Most of all, I’m grateful for our players past and present and my staff for their tireless efforts and energy that they all poured into this program. They are an incredible group of men that I love, that are committed to each other and are on the verge of doing something great. The memories and relationships we’ve built here will stay with us forever. While I wish I was still in the fight with you, no one will be cheering harder for you than the Wells family.”

