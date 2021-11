With the holiday season in sight, the time has come to start planning table spreads and finding the perfect seasonal treats. Many felt the supply chain squeeze last year and couldn't find every single item they wanted to make their winter feel complete. Unfortunately, this year doesn't look much better — most grocers have already predicted limited supplies of holiday products like Rice Krispies, McCormick gourmet spices, and Marie Callender's pot pies due to transportation and labor issues that trace back to the pandemic, per CNN. Some companies have even gone so far as to advise grocers against advertising specific holiday deals this year to avoid leading consumers on.

