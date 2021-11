The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The Reading Royals minor league hockey team will kick off its home season on Saturday with a Downtown Alive Block Party and Concert in the 700 block of Penn Street, followed by the opening night game against the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m. in Santander Arena. The block party begins at 3 p.m. and will feature games for people of all ages and a concert featuring Brett Scallions of Fuel at 4 p.m. As the lead vocalist and longest-serving member of Fuel, Scallions fronted the band for its double platinum album “Something Like Human” in 2000. Scallions has been named a Top 100 Heavy Metal Vocalist by the former magazine Hit Parader. The block party is free. For game tickets, visit royalshockey.com.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO