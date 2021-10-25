Pennsylvania Ambulance workers ‘brains’ behind zombie emergency vehicle

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new kind of ambulance showed up to a local trunk-or-treat over the weekend — the undead kind.





Pennsylvania Ambulance in Scranton turned the everyday ambulance into something spectacularly spooky. The “Zombulance” reared its head, full of ghouls, goblins and scares.

Those who dared to come close to the truck earned themselves treats. Pennsylvania Ambulance says to keep an eye out, the “Zombulance” may come through your neighborhood.

