Scranton, PA

Pennsylvania Ambulance workers ‘brains’ behind zombie emergency vehicle

By Andrea Warner
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new kind of ambulance showed up to a local trunk-or-treat over the weekend — the undead kind.

Pennsylvania Ambulance in Scranton turned the everyday ambulance into something spectacularly spooky. The “Zombulance” reared its head, full of ghouls, goblins and scares.

Those who dared to come close to the truck earned themselves treats. Pennsylvania Ambulance says to keep an eye out, the “Zombulance” may come through your neighborhood.

WBRE

WBRE

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

