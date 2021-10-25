Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Plush Dog Toy Puzzle

The squirrels, oh my, all the squirrels. Prior to coming to Duke, I already had a general image of what my first-year experience would be like: food at Marketplace, the C1 bus route and bus stops, East Campus dorms. However, not even one person mentioned the absurd number of squirrels on campus. When you set foot on campus, it’s inevitable that you will encounter a squirrel soon or later. It’s like the six degrees of separation law, where every person is connected by six or fewer social relations, except in this case every person is connected by six or fewer sightings of a specific squirrel.
