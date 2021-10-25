Police identify suspect in Des Moines triple murder

Joshua Puloka 44-year-old Joshua D. Puloka is also known as Joshua Everybodytalksabout. (Des Moines Police Department)

Des Moines police have identified a suspect in a triple murder that happened outside a sports pub late last month.

Officers said they developed probable cause to arrest 44-year-old Joshua D. Puloka, also known as Joshua Everybodytalksabout, for investigation of three counts of murder.

The shooting happened outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge along Pacific Highway South on Sept. 26 in Des Moines.

Des Moines police said surveillance video showed a fight happened in the parking lot. Once the fight was broken up, the crowd dispersed, some north to the Red Lion, others south to a Walgreens.

That’s when police believe at least two people opened fire on the crowd.

Two men and a woman were killed, and three other people were badly injured.

Police said one man died in the parking lot. A woman died on Pacific Highway. Another man was picked up by passersby who took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police released photos of Puloka on Monday and said he may have changed his appearance by shaving his beard.

Officers said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department tip line at 206-870-6871 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Callers may remain anonymous.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group