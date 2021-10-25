CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyle Shanahan Won't Commit to a Starting Quarterback

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 6 days ago

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers might bench Jimmy Garoppolo soon.

After his third loss in a row -- an embarassing 30-18 defeat at home to the mediocre Indianapolis Colts -- I asked Shanahan if he will stick with Garoppolo as the starter next week against the Chicago Bears.

"I would guess so," Shanahan said, not sounding too sure about it. "I'm going to watch this tape and see if guys are healthy first of all, I don’t even know where our guys are at. It was good for Jimmy to be able to get healthy enough to play in this game today.”

"You mentioned you would guess Garoppolo would start next week," a reporter followed up. "What is your process going to be over the next few days when you try to make that determination?

"I got a whole team to worry about," Shanahan said. "Not just thinking about what the quarterback situation is right now. I'm going to evaluate everything, see where our team's at, see what gives us the best chance to beat Chicago and see what our options are. That's what you go into each week, finding out your options. We had two quarterbacks who were hurting this week. Jimmy was able to come back and play. We'll see if Trey (Lance) can next week, we're still not sure yet, but I got a lot of things to figure out.”

Translation: If Lance is healthy, there's a chance he'll start against the Bears, but it's unclear whether his left knee sprain will have healed by then. Fair enough.

Still, the 49ers need to pivot to Lance as soon as he's physical able to play, because he's the future and the 49ers are going nowhere with Garoppolo.

Shanahan will talk to the media this afternoon at 3:30. Stay tuned.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan addresses surprising Jimmy Garoppolo rumor

A surprising report surfaced this week claiming the San Francisco 49ers turned down a generous trade offer for Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the NFL Draft. Not surprisingly, Kyle Shanahan says there is no truth to it. In his newly released book “It’s Better to Be Feared,” Seth Wickersham says the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
All49ers

How 49ers Fans Currently Feel About Kyle Shanahan

Fans have lost their patience. For four years, the 49ers Faithful made every excuse imaginable for Kyle Shanahan's three losing seasons. But now that he's 2-3 in Year 5, the Faithful are losing faith. I did a podcast Tuesday morning on the state of the franchise. At the end, I...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Bay Area Sports Page

Why its time to start questioning Kyle Shanahan’s vision for the 49ers

As the 2020 season ended in Arizona, I thought the 49ers had the best man for the head-coaching job. But, instead, the injury-riddled team was kicked out of their home county and played out of their suitcases in Phoenix for the last month of the season. The 2020 49ers consistently played with effort, looked well-coached, but just lacked talent at key spots to overcome some mistakes.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan’s Press Conference Behavior

The 49ers suffered yet another crushing loss on Sunday night, this time against the Indianapolis Colts. Perhaps what was most concerning is the fact Shanahan’s typically creative and explosive offense was only a shell of itself. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend this season. Shanahan flat-out looked and sounded defeated during...
NFL
All49ers

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 7

Another humiliating loss marked the fourth straight defeat for the 49ers. While the team got swept away in the torrential downpour, I improved my season prediction record to 6-0. Let us check in to the latest "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." The 49er secondary is a blessing. Is...
NFL
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is the Wrong Quarterback for the 2021 49ers

Kyle Shanahan dug his heels in this week and will continue to start Jimmy Garoppolo. It is clear that Garoppolo is the starter until the team outright fails. Here were some of Kyle's responses on the Monday after the 49ers lost to Indianapolis:. “In terms of deciding who's going at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo returns to Chicago no longer the 49ers' savior

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By the time he steps on the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears, it will have been 1,428 days since Jimmy Garoppolo's first start as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. "We've come a long way," Garoppolo said. "I mean, a lot's happened in four years here."
NFL
All49ers

Tom Brady Should be in the Past for 49ers

I wanted the 49ers to keep Jimmy Garoppolo. I was angry that the 49ers did not trade for Tom Brady. Do I make any sense? We all are enraged that the 49ers did not pursue Tom Brady. This front office did not want to draft Patrick Mahomes. Were they out of their minds to say no to Brady? Let us dial down a notch and try to analyze what happened.
NFL
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Hopeful Calf Injury Keeps him out "Just a Couple of Weeks"

It took 3.5 games for Jimmy Garoppolo to sustain his first injury of the season. This time it involves his right calf, which is the same leg he injured his ankle on last year. Garoppolo was pulled from the game against the Seahawks at halftime in favor of Trey Lance. Garoppolo is expected to get an MRI on Monday to gather further details regarding his injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
All49ers

Coaching Turnover With 49ers is Having a Negative Impact

2021 has been a massively disappointing year so far for the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out 2-0, the 49ers have completely fallen on their face. This team needs a lifeline like no other right now. Unfortunately for them, there just doesn't look to be any real hope in sight that they can turn it around so quickly.
NFL
All49ers

Injury Update: Garoppolo Practices Monday, Lance Does Not

SANTA CLARA -- It looks like Jimmy Garoppolo will start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Garoppolo, who strained his right calf two weeks ago against the Seattle Seahawks, practiced Monday with the 49ers following their bye week. Meanwhile, Trey Lance, who sprained his left knee a week ago against the Arizona Cardinals, did not practice Sunday.
NFL
All49ers

Shanahan on Lance's Readiness to Start

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo has a calf strain and did not practice Wednesday, which means it's possible he will not play this Sunday, and Trey Lance will make his starting debut. Here's what 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday about Lance's readiness to start, courtesy of the 49ers'...
NFL
All49ers

Three Things Learned From 49ers 17-10 Loss to Cardinals

Losing three games in a row is surely draining for the 49ers. That feeling amplifies when you consider how close the 49ers were in all three games. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss and they all cut deep. Luckily, the 49ers are getting a much needed Bye Week to simmer down and reset a bit.
NFL
All49ers

Why the 49ers Desperately Needed the Bye Week

The 49ers will not be playing in Week 6. An early Bye Week is usually not ideal for any team, especially now that there are 17 games. A later Bye Week generally is viewed as a massive benefit. But for the 49ers, this actually comes at the most opportune time for them.
NFL
All49ers

Week 7: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

The bye week has finally ended and the 49ers are set to strap it up at home in a primetime matchup against the Colts. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will return after he sat out Week 5 with a calf injury and it couldn’t come at a better time as they face a must-win game. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers face a critical point in the season that will determine their direction down the stretch. Let’s take a look at how things can shake out on Sunday.
NFL
All49ers

Why Brandon Aiyuk can Have a Breakout Game Against the Cardinals

Brandon Aiyuk has been missing in action all season. That falls at the feet of Kyle Shanahan, who appears more concerned with proving a point than enhancing his offense. Aiyuk is low on Shanahan's favoritism ladder and there doesn't seem to be a concerted effort to get him involved. "He's...
NFL
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan Acknowledges the Importance of First-Team Reps for Trey Lance

Kyle Shanahan has seen the light. Trey Lance, who saw hardly any first-team reps in training camp, got his first full practice on Wednesday with the starters. While this is due to the mystery of Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury, Lance receiving first-team reps is extremely beneficial to his development. Shanahan himself now acknowledges the importance of first-team reps for Lance.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
504
Followers
700
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy